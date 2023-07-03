Robert De Niro's Grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez Dead at 19

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The De Niro family has suffered an unimaginable loss.

Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez has died. He was 19.

In a statement to NBC News July 3, the Oscar winner, 79, said he was "deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson," adding, "We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo."

Leandro's mom Drena De Niro, the daughter of Robert and his ex Diahnne Abbott, mourned the death of her "darling boy" in a heartbreaking Instagram post on July 2.

"My beautiful sweet angel . I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly," she captioned a photo of Leandro. "You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life . I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you . I don't know how to live without you but I'll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama."