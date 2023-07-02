Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Shares New Selfie as She Celebrates Her 37th Birthday

Watch : Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Says She's "Grateful" For Her Loved Ones

Lindsay Lohan is counting down the days until she becomes not a regular mom, but a cool mom. But first, we take a selfie.

The pregnant Mean Girls actress shared a new close-up pic of herself on Instagram on her 37th birthday, which shows her leaning to the side while sitting and wearing a white T-shirt.

"Thank you so much for all of the wonderful Birthday Wishes!" she wrote. "Feeling blessed!"

Lohan is expecting her first child with her husband, Bader Shammas, and is in the third trimester of her pregnancy. The actress, who lives with him in Dubai, announced her pregnancy in March. In April, soon after the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary, Lohan debuted her baby bump on Instagram and celebrated their upcoming arrival with family and friends at a baby shower in her native New York.

After revealing that she is expecting, Lohan received congratulatory messages from former Mean Girls co-stars Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried, plus Nancy Meyers—who wrote the 1998 remake of The Parent Trap (the mama-to-be's breakout role), and Jamie Lee Curtis, who played the actress' mom in the 2003 reboot of Freaky Friday.