Bethany Hamilton Welcomes Baby No. 4, Her First Daughter

Bethany Hamilton is riding the waves of motherhood bliss as a first-time girl mom.

The pro surfer and shark attack survivor recently gave birth to her and husband Adam Dirks' fourth child. Bethany, 33, announced the news on Instagram June 30, writing, "Meet our beautiful daughter Alaya Dorothy Dirks!"

The athlete, who lost her left arm in a shark in a shark attack in 2003, included in her post a video of herself holding the newborn while wearing matching pink and white flower crowns and standing next to her husband. She also shared clips of the couple's two eldest sons, Tobias, 8, and Wesley, 5, bonding with their baby sister.

"We are feeling really grateful to God for the blessing of family," said Bethany, who also shares son Micah, 2, with Adam. "We are honored for this opportunity to raise our children, to love, serve, protect and guide them through life!"