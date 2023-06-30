Amy Schumer Crashes Joy Ride Cast's Press Junket in the Most Epic Way

Watch : Amy Schumer CRASHES This Joy Ride Cast Interview

Joy Ride zoomed right into the heart of Amy Schumer.

So much so, the comedian let her love be known to Ashley Park, Stephanie Hsu, Sherry Cola and Sabrina Wu—the four stars of the upcoming comedy—by crashing their press junket on June 23.

As seen in E! News' exclusive footage, Amy nonchalantly joined the cast's Zoom video conference as they unsuspectingly prepared for their next interview.

"Hi, this is Amy Schumer from 'I Love Joy Ride dot com,'" the 42-year-old hilariously introduced herself, resulting in jaw-dropping reactions from the group. "I loved the movie so much, the cast—everyone involved. I cannot tell you how much I loved this movie and how much I needed it. It is my girlfriend, everybody-comedy of the summer. You guys rocked."

The cast's reaction? "Is this really you?," a shocked Ashley asked, while Stephanie added, "We're getting bamboozled right now."