Amy Schumer Crashes Joy Ride Cast's Press Junket in the Most Epic Way

Amy Schumer pretended to by a journalist interviewing the Joy Ride cast when she crashed their recent press junket: “I loved the movie so much.”

Watch: Amy Schumer CRASHES This Joy Ride Cast Interview

Joy Ride zoomed right into the heart of Amy Schumer.

So much so, the comedian let her love be known to Ashley Park, Stephanie Hsu, Sherry Cola and Sabrina Wu—the four stars of the upcoming comedy—by crashing their press junket on June 23.

As seen in E! News' exclusive footage, Amy nonchalantly joined the cast's Zoom video conference as they unsuspectingly prepared for their next interview.

"Hi, this is Amy Schumer from 'I Love Joy Ride dot com,'" the 42-year-old hilariously introduced herself, resulting in jaw-dropping reactions from the group. "I loved the movie so much, the cast—everyone involved. I cannot tell you how much I loved this movie and how much I needed it. It is my girlfriend, everybody-comedy of the summer. You guys rocked."

The cast's reaction? "Is this really you?," a shocked Ashley asked, while Stephanie added, "We're getting bamboozled right now."

Amy Schumer's Best Looks

Sabrina had their own way of verifying whether it was actually Amy on the other side of the screen, holding up their hand to the camera and asking alongside Sherry, "How many fingers am I holding up?"

Lowering her sunglasses, Amy confirmed that this was, in fact, happening. The Trainwreck actress even noted that she was calling from a car during a beach trip with her 4-year-old son Gene, who she shares with husband Chris Fischer.

Ed Araquel/Lionsgate; Nathan Congleton/NBC

"This is real," she assured the actors. "I wanna go on a trip with all of you, please."

Joking that the cast probably didn't recognize her because she didn't have any makeup on, Amy added of Joy Ride, "I laughed. I cried. It was the ride of the summer."

Joy Ride hits theaters on July 7.

