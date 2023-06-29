Anwar Hadid Sparks Romance Rumors With Model Sophia Piccirilli

Watch : Celeb Couples You Forgot Dated

Anwar Hadid seems to be levitating into a new chapter of life.

The 24-year-old recently sparked romance rumors with fellow model Sophia Piccirilli after the pair was photographed holding hands on a stroll in New York City on June 29.

The two kept it causal for the outing, with Anwar wearing a dark green camouflage T-shirt with jeans, black lace-up boots and a beanie. Sophia sported a white tank top, grey sweatpants, sneakers and sunglasses.

While Sophia is signed to Ford Models and works on the fashion brand Picci Label, Anwar models for IMG—the same agency as sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Anwar and Sophia's day out in the Big Apple comes nearly two years after his split with ex-girlfriend Dua Lipa. The exes were first linked in July 2019 after being snapped getting cozy together at the British Summer Time Music Festival in London. A year later, the "One Kiss" singer shared how the former flames were first introduced.

"We actually met at a barbecue," she said on Watch What Happens Live in 2020. "But then it carried on onto DMs."