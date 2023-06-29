Anwar Hadid Sparks Romance Rumors With Model Sophia Piccirilli

Anwar Hadid seems to be levitating into a new chapter of life.
The 24-year-old recently sparked romance rumors with fellow model Sophia Piccirilli after the pair was photographed holding hands on a stroll in New York City on June 29.
The two kept it causal for the outing, with Anwar wearing a dark green camouflage T-shirt with jeans, black lace-up boots and a beanie. Sophia sported a white tank top, grey sweatpants, sneakers and sunglasses.
While Sophia is signed to Ford Models and works on the fashion brand Picci Label, Anwar models for IMG—the same agency as sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid.
Anwar and Sophia's day out in the Big Apple comes nearly two years after his split with ex-girlfriend Dua Lipa. The exes were first linked in July 2019 after being snapped getting cozy together at the British Summer Time Music Festival in London. A year later, the "One Kiss" singer shared how the former flames were first introduced.
"We actually met at a barbecue," she said on Watch What Happens Live in 2020. "But then it carried on onto DMs."
But the spark faded in December 2021, when Dua and Anwar went their separate ways.
"Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart," a source shared with People at the time. "They're figuring things out right now."
Five months after the split, the "Levitating" artist got candid on moving forward in life.
"The next chapter of my life is about truly being good with being alone," Dua told Vogue in May 2022. "Some people on the internet were like, 'Oh, Dua went out for dinner on her own,' blah blah, I do this all the time."
Justifying her decisions, the Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast host continued, "And I think that's amazing if you do it all the time. You must be so confident. But it was a big step for me. I was nervous—like, what am I gonna do? I don't want to be on my phone."
Dua added, "I want to know I can just be there for myself, you know?"
However, these days, the pop star has moved on with French film director Romain Gavras, and they made their red carpet debut at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in May.
And the couple didn't shy away from PDA, as Romain wrapped his arm Dua's waist while posing for pictures. At one point, Dua and Romain looked smitten as they laughed together.
But before falling heart first, the 27-year-old made sure she took a year to focus on herself before jumping into a new relationship.
"For me, this is the first year I've not been in a relationship for a very long time," she said in an episode of iHeartRadio's Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast in October 2022. "It's been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish."
E! News reached out to reps for Anwar and Sophia for comment but hasn't heard back.