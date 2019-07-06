Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid Pack on the PDA at the British Summer Time Music Festival

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Jul. 6, 2019 6:43 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

New couple alert?!

Things seem to be heating up between Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid. (Yes, Gigi Hadid an Bella Hadid's younger brother.)

The two were spotted getting cozy on Saturday afternoon at the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival in London, England. While at the festival, the "New Rules" singer was all smiles as she cuddled up with the 20-year-old model. They both looked over-the-moon happy together as they listened to live music.

The brunette beauty kept things casual wearing an over-sized cardigan, khaki pants and flashy jewelry accessories. Hadid also kept things low-key as he donned a forest green bomber jacket and pants.

While the 23-year-old star and the California native have yet to confirm their relationship, rumors have been swirling about their romance for a few weeks now. Last month, the pair were seen hanging out at the model's birthday party in Malibu.

Watch

5 Things You Didn't Know About Grammy Winner Dua Lipa

Considering the "One Kiss" singer is close friends with the 24-year-old supermodel it makes sense the pair would hit it off easily.

Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

News of the pair's PDA comes nearly one month after the 23-year-old brunette beauty split from her longtime boyfriend and chef, Isaac Carew. They called it quits in early June and were last seen together at the 2019 Met Gala.

Previously, Hadid dated Bates Motel actress Nicola Peltz. However, the two split in the summer of 2018.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Celebrities , Couples , Rumors , , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.