Netflix’s Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Movie Reveals Fiery New Details

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is saying "I Do" to a director.
Leslye Headland will direct the movie adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's bestselling novel of the same name, Netflix confirmed in a press release June 29.
Headland has previously teamed with Netflix as the co-creator and the director of Russian Doll, which starred Natasha Lyonne. The director, who previously helmed the 2012 comedy Bachelorette and 2015 rom-com Sleeping with Other People, is also behind the upcoming Star Wars TV series, The Acolyte.
Liz Tigelaar has also joined the project as its writer. And she's no stranger to adapting best-selling books as she was previously showrunner for the recent Tiny Beautiful Things series as well as Little Fires Everywhere.
And in addition to confirming the major creative voices behind Evelyn Hugo, a BookTok phenomenon, Netflix also teased what to expect from the adaptation.
"In a long awaited interview with a young journalist, Evelyn Hugo, an aging Hollywood starlet, pulls back the curtain on her seven marriages," the film's synopsis reads, "and as she tells tales of Hollywood scandals, betrayals, and woe, she unveils shocking truths about her own life and the lives of everyone around her."
While no actors have yet to be attached to the project, that hasn't stopped fans from creating a dream cast of their own. In particularly, social media users have rallied around Jessica Chastain playing Celia St. James, a redhead Golden Age star who plays a crucial role in Evelyn's life.
"I do know there is an online thing about it," Jessica said of the fan movement on Watch What Happens Live in January. "Sure, send me a script."
And Evelyn Hugo isn't the only book getting the Hollywood treatment. Keep scrolling to see which other novels you should read before they're adapted for the screen.