Netflix’s Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Movie Reveals Fiery New Details

Watch : Streaming Guide Fall 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is saying "I Do" to a director.

Leslye Headland will direct the movie adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's bestselling novel of the same name, Netflix confirmed in a press release June 29.

Headland has previously teamed with Netflix as the co-creator and the director of Russian Doll, which starred Natasha Lyonne. The director, who previously helmed the 2012 comedy Bachelorette and 2015 rom-com Sleeping with Other People, is also behind the upcoming Star Wars TV series, The Acolyte.

Liz Tigelaar has also joined the project as its writer. And she's no stranger to adapting best-selling books as she was previously showrunner for the recent Tiny Beautiful Things series as well as Little Fires Everywhere.

And in addition to confirming the major creative voices behind Evelyn Hugo, a BookTok phenomenon, Netflix also teased what to expect from the adaptation.