Will There Be a Barbie Movie Sequel? Margot Robbie Says...

Life in plastic is so fantastic that fans are already looking forward to a sequel.

With under a month until its release, Barbie is already one of the most highly anticipated movies of the summer. But before people get in their dream car and try to buy a ticket to Barbie 2, star Margot Robbie is admitting that despite the conversation about a Barbie Cinematic Universe, a sequel has not been confirmed just yet.

"It could go a million different directions from this point," Margot told Time in an interview published June 27. "But I think you fall into a bit of a trap if you try and set up a first movie whilst also planning for sequels."

Regardless Barbie—and specifically the titular doll played by Margot—is ready to take viewers on the adventure of a lifetime. As seen in the first full-length trailer for the Greta Gerwig-directed project, Barbie is living a fantastic life in Barbieland, along with her boyfriend Ken (Ryan Gosling), until things take a turn for the worse.