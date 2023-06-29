Will There Be a Barbie Movie Sequel? Margot Robbie Says...

Life in plastic is so fantastic that fans are already looking forward to a sequel.
With under a month until its release, Barbie is already one of the most highly anticipated movies of the summer. But before people get in their dream car and try to buy a ticket to Barbie 2, star Margot Robbie is admitting that despite the conversation about a Barbie Cinematic Universe, a sequel has not been confirmed just yet.
"It could go a million different directions from this point," Margot told Time in an interview published June 27. "But I think you fall into a bit of a trap if you try and set up a first movie whilst also planning for sequels."
Regardless Barbie—and specifically the titular doll played by Margot—is ready to take viewers on the adventure of a lifetime. As seen in the first full-length trailer for the Greta Gerwig-directed project, Barbie is living a fantastic life in Barbieland, along with her boyfriend Ken (Ryan Gosling), until things take a turn for the worse.
Suddenly, she's falling off her roof, having cold showers, questioning her mortality and, most shocking of all, her feet are flat. It all comes down to Barbie leaving the comfort of her home to get real answers.
"You have to go to the real world," Kate McKinnon's character tells Barbie while holding up a stiletto and a Birkenstock. "You can go back to your regular life or you can know the truth about the universe. The choice is now yours."
Barbie is out in theaters July 21.
And while we wait to flock to the movies decked out in our best Barbiecore, keep scrolling to take an early glimpse into Barbie.