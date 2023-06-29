Travis Scott Will Not Face Criminal Charges Over Astroworld Tragedy

Watch : Travis Scott Accused Of Punching 52-Year-Old Man

Travis Scott will not face criminal charges over the 2021 Astroworld tragedy that resulted in the deaths of 10 people, according to his lawyer.

More than one year after the deadly crowd surge took place at the music festival in Houston, a Texas grand jury decided on the outcome after being presented with evidence by prosecutors June 29. Ahead of the proceedings, an attorney for the rapper told Reuters that "nothing Travis did or failed to do fits within the Texas criminal code."

Later on June 29, the attorney Kent Schaffer shared in a statement to E! News, "My client Travis Scott will not be charged with criminal charges or any wrongdoing for his involvement with Astroworld festival."

He said the decision by the Harris County District Attorney "confirms what we have known all along—that Travis Scott is not responsible for the Astroworld tragedy."

The lawyer added in part, "Now that this chapter is closed, we hope for the government efforts to focus on what is most important—stopping future heartbreaking tragedies like AstroWorld from ever occurring again."