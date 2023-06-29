Chrissy Teigen Gushes Over Baby Boy Wren's Rockstar Hair

Watch : Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Welcome Baby Boy via Surrogate

When it comes to Chrissy Teigen's newborn son, his hair is the mane attraction.

The Cravings cookbook author shared the heartwarming news that she and John Legend recently welcomed a baby boy, named Wren Alexander Stephens, via surrogate. After making the announcement in a June 28 Instagram, Chrissy has since been offering adorable snippets of her little one—like posting a clip of rockstar tresses.

"The hair," the supermodel posted, alongside a video that captured Wren's spikey strands that resembled a mohawk. "Simple plan is shaking."

Rock band Simple Plan saw Chrissy's shout-out, cheekily replying in the comments section, "Can confirm…that hair is pop-punk perfection! Congratulations!" Lead singer Pierre Bouvier also weighed in, adding, "Wait….Was that a simple plan reference? Congratulations!!!!"

Chrissy's fans also couldn't help but gush over her baby boy's mane. As one Instagram user wrote, "Wren's hair is amazing!! Also, my goodness does he look just like John!!"