Chrissy Teigen Gushes Over Baby Boy Wren's Rockstar Hair

When it comes to Chrissy Teigen's newborn son, his hair is the mane attraction.
The Cravings cookbook author shared the heartwarming news that she and John Legend recently welcomed a baby boy, named Wren Alexander Stephens, via surrogate. After making the announcement in a June 28 Instagram, Chrissy has since been offering adorable snippets of her little one—like posting a clip of rockstar tresses.
"The hair," the supermodel posted, alongside a video that captured Wren's spikey strands that resembled a mohawk. "Simple plan is shaking."
Rock band Simple Plan saw Chrissy's shout-out, cheekily replying in the comments section, "Can confirm…that hair is pop-punk perfection! Congratulations!" Lead singer Pierre Bouvier also weighed in, adding, "Wait….Was that a simple plan reference? Congratulations!!!!"
Chrissy's fans also couldn't help but gush over her baby boy's mane. As one Instagram user wrote, "Wren's hair is amazing!! Also, my goodness does he look just like John!!"
Wren, who was born on June 19, is the latest addition to the Stephens crew, as he joins siblings Luna, 7, Miles, 5, and Esti, 5 months. Chrissy and John lost their baby boy Jack in September 2020 after she suffered a pregnancy loss.
According to the 37-year-old, she always envisioned having four kids.
"After losing Jack," she wrote in part on Instagram, "I didn't think I'd be able to carry any more babies on my own. To be honest, I've personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn't go through that pain and loss again."
Chrissy explained that she and John reached out to a surrogacy agency in 2021 and eventually found a "compassionate surrogate" named Alexandra. During this process, Chrissy noted that she wanted to be able to carry a baby one more time.
"As we crept toward the safe zone of my own pregnancy, we were overjoyed to learn Alexandra had become pregnant with a little boy. Our little boy," Chrissy shared. "We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra. Our hearts, and our home, are officially full."
Chrissy concluded her message with a tribute to her late son, signing off, "And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you."
