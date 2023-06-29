Chrissy Teigen Gushes Over Baby Boy Wren's Rockstar Hair

Chrissy Teigen showed off her baby boy Wren's mohawk and cheekily shouted out rock band Simple Plan, to which they replied, "That hair is pop-punk perfection!"

By Alyssa Morin Jun 29, 2023 6:02 PMTags
BabiesCelebrity FamiliesPregnanciesHairLivingChrissy TeigenE! Insider
Watch: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Welcome Baby Boy via Surrogate

When it comes to Chrissy Teigen's newborn son, his hair is the mane attraction.

The Cravings cookbook author shared the heartwarming news that she and John Legend recently welcomed a baby boy, named Wren Alexander Stephens, via surrogate. After making the announcement in a June 28 Instagram, Chrissy has since been offering adorable snippets of her little one—like posting a clip of rockstar tresses. 

"The hair," the supermodel posted, alongside a video that captured Wren's spikey strands that resembled a mohawk. "Simple plan is shaking."

Rock band Simple Plan saw Chrissy's shout-out, cheekily replying in the comments section, "Can confirm…that hair is pop-punk perfection! Congratulations!" Lead singer Pierre Bouvier also weighed in, adding, "Wait….Was that a simple plan reference? Congratulations!!!!"

Chrissy's fans also couldn't help but gush over her baby boy's mane. As one Instagram user wrote, "Wren's hair is amazing!! Also, my goodness does he look just like John!!"

photos
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Family Moments

Wren, who was born on June 19, is the latest addition to the Stephens crew, as he joins siblings Luna, 7, Miles, 5, and Esti, 5 months. Chrissy and John lost their baby boy Jack in September 2020 after she suffered a pregnancy loss.

According to the 37-year-old, she always envisioned having four kids.

"After losing Jack," she wrote in part on Instagram, "I didn't think I'd be able to carry any more babies on my own. To be honest, I've personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn't go through that pain and loss again."

Chrissy explained that she and John reached out to a surrogacy agency in 2021 and eventually found a "compassionate surrogate" named Alexandra. During this process, Chrissy noted that she wanted to be able to carry a baby one more time.

"As we crept toward the safe zone of my own pregnancy, we were overjoyed to learn Alexandra had become pregnant with a little boy. Our little boy," Chrissy shared. "We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra. Our hearts, and our home, are officially full."

Chrissy concluded her message with a tribute to her late son, signing off, "And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you."

Instagram

Keep reading to see more pics of baby Wren and other adorable family moments from the Stephens squad.

Instagram / John Legend
Dad and His Kids

John shared this photo on Instagram after Chrissy announced the news, writing, Wren Alexander Stephens, our new love."

Instagram
Surprise!

Chrissy revealed on June 28, 2023 that she and John welcomed another baby boy, Wren Alexander Stephens, via surrogate earlier that month. He is partially named after the surrogate herself, Alexandra, who is pictured here with the Chrissy's Court star.

Instagram
Presenting Wren Alexander Stephens

Chrissy shared this photo of her and John's son after his birth in June 2023.

Instagram
Welcome Baby Wren

Chrissy and John appear with their son after his birth in June 2023.

Instagram
Legend-arily Adorable

Chrissy and John appear with their kids Luna, 6, Miles, 4, and baby Esti, almost 3 months, in Venice, Italy in April 2023.

instagram.com/chrissyteigen
Mother & Daughter

Chrissy appears with the couple's youngest child during a trip to London in April 2023.

Instagram
Family of Five

Chrissy and John posed with their three kids in a Valentine's Day photo.

Instagram
Calling Home

Miles sweetly crashes a video call between his dad and mom.

Instagram
Nap Time

Little Esti fell asleep her mama's shoulder.

Instagram
Kisses

John cuddled with baby Esti in a sweet father-daughter snap.

Instagram
"Our New Love"

John shared his first photo with baby Esti all bundled up.

Instagram
Cuddles

"look at u out here lookin like a baby," Chrissy captioned a photo of daughter Esti.

She and John welcomed the baby girl on Jan. 13. 

Instagram
New Sister

The couple introduced their new baby girl to the world by sharing a photo of daughter Luna and son Miles holding the newborn in a fuzzy blanket from Barefoot Dreams.

"She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," Chrissy wrote on Instagram. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss."

Meanwhile, John penned from his account, "I'm in awe of Chrissy's strength and resilience and I'm so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I'm so, so grateful, but that doesn't seem like a big enough word."

Instagram
Dress to Impress

"Sometimes you gotta cooooordinate," John wrote on Instagram as his daughter wore a dress from the American Girl x Janie and Jack collection.

Instagram
Live Lullaby

During his dad's kick off concert for his Las Vegas residency on April 22, Chrissy shared a hilarious photo of Miles sleeping through the set.

Instagram
Play Time

Who wants to play with Miles? Chrissy and John's son was all smiles when exploring his DockATot Tent of Dreams. 

Instagram
Birthday Fun

Chrissy hosted a math competition and family dinner for John's 42nd birthday on Dec. 28, 2020.

Instagram
TV Time

Ever wonder what Chrissy's family watches during the day? Here's your answer. "Thank you @mightyexpressofficial for releasing new episodes on @NetflixFamily!" the proud mom wrote on Instagram. "It's their favorite show and these two have watched every episode over and over and over, so mom and dad are verrrrrry happy there are new ones!" 

Instagram
Let's Eat

"Superheroes and sushi was a hit!!" Chrissy wrote on Instagram as John and Miles enjoyed a sushi class with Krispy Rice. "I cannot thank @krispyrice enough for making this happen for our little class." 

Instagram
Busted

Want to be a fly on the wall in the Legend-Teigen house? Chrissy's Instagram Stories could help! The Cravings author documented John enjoying father-daughter time as Luna was styled in Mini Boden.

Instagram
Family Rules

Life isn't always pretty, but it's always filled with love in this household. "Forever!" Chrissy wrote on her Instagram

 

Instagram
Bed Time

When it was time for Chrissy to read a children's book, the proud mom snuggled up with the Barefoot Dreams In The Wild throw.  

Instagram
Twinning

While celebrating Fourth of July 2020, Chrissy captured John and their son Miles wearing matching swimsuits.

instagram
Let's Eat!

"First rice krispies!" Chrissy shared on Instagram while cooking with Luna in her Little Sleepies outfit. "We do less then the full amount of cereal and add peanut butter chips. Also make sure to fold in mini marshmallows that aren't melted at the end. And don't press into the pan! We want gooey, stretchy pieces." 

Instagram
Miles Turns 2!

"Happy birthday to the boy who gives our household so much life," wrote Chrissy Teigen on Instagram, wishing her little boy a happy birthday. "You're bonkers, my tiny fearless love bug, but I wouldn't have it any other way. I melt every time I look at your cheeky little face. I love you, happy TWO!"

Instagram
Happy Birthday, Miles!

"Our little guy is 2 today," wrote John Legend to his little boy Miles. "Happy birthday, Miles!"

 

Instagram
Family Time

"Quaranteam," John captioned the photo in April 2020.

Instagram
Cuddles on the Couch

"Dysfunction junction," Chrissy captioned the image.

Boys and Bears

John and Miles look just as cute as that pile of teddy bears in this photo.

NBC
A Legendary Christmas

Chrissy, John, Luna, and baby Miles were so festive and fun while filming their NBC holiday special this November.

photos
View More Photos From Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Family Moments