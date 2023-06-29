Kim Cattrall Reveals One Demand She Had for Her And Just Like That Surprise Appearance

Kim Cattrall is speaking out again about her upcoming return to And Just Like That, in which she will briefly reprise her Sex and the City role of Samantha Jones.

Watch: And Just Like That Stars Dish on Kim Cattrall's RETURN

And just like that... Kim Cattrall is opening up about her return to the Sex and the City universe.

Weeks after confirming she would be making a cameo as her fan-favorite character Samantha Jones in season two of And Just Like That, the actress admitted the request came from above.

"It's very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, 'What can we do?'" Cattrall explained on The View June 28. "And I went, 'Hmm. Let me get creative.'"

And reuniting with SATC costume designer Patricia Field was at the top of her stipulations, with the 66-year-old noting, "One of those things was to get Pat Field back, because I just thought that if I'm going to come back, I gotta come back with that Samantha style, I gotta push it."

Cattrall wasn't the only one thrilled to see Field back in action, as And Just Like That's costume designer Molly Rogers expressed her excitement earlier this month.

"We were very, very happy since Pat's a dear friend of both of us," she told E! News. "She and Kim have remained close after all this time."

News of Cattrall's cameo came as a surprise to many fans, as last year, she had told Variety why she walked away from the Sex and the City universe, saying, "It's a great wisdom to know when enough is enough. I also didn't want to compromise what the show was to me. The way forward seemed clear."

But while the How I Met Your Father actress was absent from season one, Samantha did make an appearance via text. And on June 1, Cattrall confirmed she would make an appearance on And Just Like That.

The Glamorous star—who has had long-rumored tensions with fellow cast member Sarah Jessica Parker—filmed her cameo on March 22 without interacting with the cast or showrunner Michael Patrick King, Variety reported.

But tensions or not, Cattrall's castmates seem excited to have Samantha back in action—even for just a scene.

"The idea emerged because of the 25 years and wanting to celebrate that," Parker told E! News, "but also acknowledge the affection that we had for Samantha—that we continue to have. She's been present on the show in text form, so it just seemed such a nice way to put a face to the text, and just have a moment."

You can watch new episodes of And Just Like That when they stream on Max Thursdays.

