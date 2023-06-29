Kim Cattrall Reveals One Demand She Had for Her And Just Like That Surprise Appearance

Watch : And Just Like That Stars Dish on Kim Cattrall's RETURN

And just like that... Kim Cattrall is opening up about her return to the Sex and the City universe.

Weeks after confirming she would be making a cameo as her fan-favorite character Samantha Jones in season two of And Just Like That, the actress admitted the request came from above.

"It's very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, 'What can we do?'" Cattrall explained on The View June 28. "And I went, 'Hmm. Let me get creative.'"

And reuniting with SATC costume designer Patricia Field was at the top of her stipulations, with the 66-year-old noting, "One of those things was to get Pat Field back, because I just thought that if I'm going to come back, I gotta come back with that Samantha style, I gotta push it."

Cattrall wasn't the only one thrilled to see Field back in action, as And Just Like That's costume designer Molly Rogers expressed her excitement earlier this month.