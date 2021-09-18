EmmysKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Kim Cattrall Reunites With Sex and the City Costume Designer for Fun NYC Outing

Kim Cattrall and Patricia Field snapped a fabulous selfie together, after they enjoyed a girls' night out in New York City on Friday, Sept. 17.

We couldn't help but wonder...how did this fabulous Sex and the City reunion come about?

Kim Cattrall might not reprise her role as Samantha Jones in HBO's new revival seriesAnd Just Like That—but that doesn't mean she's moved on from the franchise completely.

On Friday, Sept. 19, the actress revealed that she hung out with SATC costume designer Patricia Field, who is also known for her work on The Devil Wears Prada, Ugly Betty and Emily in Paris.

The two gal pals enjoyed a fun night out in New York City and even snapped a stylish selfie to prove it. Both Kim and Patricia took to Instagram to share a glimpse into their reunion.

"Celebrating tonight with the amazing @patriciafield," Kim captioned her post, with the costume designer writing on her page, "Friends in NYC [red heart emoji] Celebrating life with @kimcattrall! Tag your bestie in the comments below."

Their girls' night out comes a few months after they were spotted hanging out in May. Taking to Twitter at the time, Kim wrote, "My dinner with @Pat_Field A true friend and confidant."

Sadly, Kim isn't returning to the small screen for SATC's upcoming reboot.

Instagram

The actress, who has been candid about not wanting to work on SATC-related projects, hasn't publicly spoken out about her absence from And Just Like That. However, she did "like" a fan's Twitter post in January that offered some insight into her thoughts.

"I absolutely love Sex and the City and whilst I am saddened that Samantha will not return, I applaud doing what is best for you and think this is great example of putting yourself first," the tweet, posted on Jan. 11, read. "Well done @KimCattrall."

As for Patricia? The costume designer is currently booked and busy working on the second season of Emily in Paris.

Luckily, many SATC fan favorites are returning for the reboot series. Scroll through our gallery below to get all of the details about the revival, which is currently filming.

Craig Blankenhorn/Hbo/Darren Star Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock
Who's In, Who's Out

When And Just Like That... was announced in January, it was confirmed that Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon would be reprising their characters Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York Goldenblatt and Miranda Hobbes, respectively. Original series executive producer Michael Patrick King is also returning for SATC's next chapter. 

Notably M.I.A.? Kim Cattrall, who played the fourth member of their quartet, fan-favorite Samantha Jones. Given that Cattrall has famously feuded with Parker and ruled out a return for a potential third film, it wasn't too surprising to see her sit this series out, but it did leave fans to wonder if Samantha would be replaced.

"Samantha isn't part of this story," Parker confirmed on Instagram. "But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do."

And that wasn't the last time she weighed in on the subject.

"It's not quite as black and white as that. We're not looking to create a fourth character," Parker told a cameraman in January, when asked if the search for a fourth cast member for the new series had begun.

She added, "We have New York City as a fourth character. There'll be lots of interesting new characters that we're excited about."

New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock
What It's About

Per a press release from HBO Max, And Just Like That..."will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

And while an official premiere date has yet to be announced, the network noted the "10-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to begin production in New York late spring."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Fresh Blood

It seems the ladies will have a new pal when they return sans Samantha as Grey's Anatomy veteran Sara Ramírez is joining SATC.

Ramírez is set to play Che Diaz, a non-binary, queer stand-up comedian who hosts a podcast on which Carrie Bradshaw is regularly featured. Per HBO Max, "Che is a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humor and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular."

King adde, "Everyone at And Just Like That… is beyond thrilled that a dynamically talented actor such as Sara Ramírez has joined the Sex and the City family. Sara is a one-of-a-kind talent, equally at home with comedy and drama—and we feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the show."

Getty Images
Cheers to New Faces

In July, HBO Max announced that actresses Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman joined the cast as Seema Patel, Lisa Todd Wexley and Dr. Nya Wallace, respectively. The new trio will portray a group of accomplished women, including a real estate broker, documentarian and a Law professor.

New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock
Mr. Big Is Back!

While there were initially rumblings that Carrie's main man, played by Chris Noth, would not be reprising his role, HBO Max announced on May 27 that Big would absof--kinglutely be back in the Big Apple

Executive Producer Michael Patrick King commemorated the casting news by noting that he was "thrilled to be working with Chris again," adding, "How could we ever do a new chapter of the Sex and the City story without our Mr. Big?"

Well, we couldn't help but wonder…

This news comes three months after Noth suggested that reports of him not returning were inaccurate. At the time, he noted on Instagram, "Everything changes—including announcements in the rags."

Hbo/Darren Star Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock
Aidan Shaw Returns?

Will Carrie's other fan-fave paramour also be back? Well, it depends who you ask. 

John Corbett told Page Six he's "going to do the show" and that he "might be in quite a few" episodes. While HBO reportedly declined to comment, SJP spoke out, weighing in on the comments section of an Instagram post about Aidan's possible return.

"I'm not saying one way or another whether our beloved Mr. Corbett's interview deals in facts or fiction," she wrote, "but the response is amazing to read…x."

Hbo/Darren Star Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Rest of the Guys' Status

Fret not, fans of Miranda and Steve because David Eisenberg exclusively told E! in March that it's very likely he will be reprising his role. 

"I'm pretty sure. They have called me," Eisenberg said on Daily Pop. "They've been wonderful and I'm very excited to see Miss Cynthia Nixon in her portrayal of Miranda and also their son Brady Brady. We never established whether he was Brady Hobbs or Brady Brady Hobbs or Brady Hobbs Brady. So I'm really hoping to see that we're all going to be together."

And, in June 2021 it was confirmed that Eisenberg would be joining the series alongside fellow SATC alums Mario Cantone, Willie Garson and Evan Handler.

Phew! But what about the "Absolute Hunk" himself, Smith Jerrod? 

"I have not [been approached], but I would be the last to know!" Jason Lewis told Daily Front Row in May. "As much as I appreciate the flattery, the conversation is about the girls."

