Proof Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Already Chose Their Baby Boy’s Name

Don't waste your time suggesting baby names to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.
After Kourtney shared stunning new pregnancy photos from her maternity photo shoot June 28, the Blink-182 drummer hinted that the couple has officially chosen a name for their baby boy.
Travis commented on the Instagram post, "I already know his name" with a wink emoji.
While he didn't share the moniker they've actually landed on, the 47-year-old previously offered one idea of what they could call their son. Back in November 2021, Travis responded to a Halloween photo of Kourtney dressed as Patricia Arquette's True Romance character Alabama Whitman, saying, "Our sons name would be Elvis."
But IRL, the Kardashian-Jenners have been known to take their sweet time deciding on names for the baby boys in their family. Kylie Jenner, who welcomed a son with Travis Scott in February 2022, originally named him Wolf Webster, but later changed it because they "just really didn't feel like it was him." It was nearly a year later, in January 2023, that they unveiled his new name as Aire Webster.
As for sister Khloe Kardashian—who welcomed a baby boy via surrogate with ex Tristan Thompson in July 2022—it took her about nine months to share his unique moniker: Tatum. As she joked on the season three premiere of The Kardashians, "Naming a human is really hard."
But perhaps not so for Kourtney and Travis, who appear to have settled on a name just days after hosting a sex reveal party for their baby on the way. The couple, who tied the knot in May 2022, posted videos from the bash on June 24, capturing Travis fittingly doing a drum roll before blue confetti and steamers shot out of a cannon.
Kourtney already shares three children with ex Scott Disick—Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 10, and Reign Disick, 8—while Travis is dad to Landon Barker, 19, and Alabama Barker, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 24.
Earlier this month, the pair announced baby No. 7 is on the way in their blended family—and it's been a long time coming for the rocker crew. Keep up on their parenthood journey by scrolling on.