Proof Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Already Chose Their Baby Boy’s Name

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Reveal Sex of Their Baby

Don't waste your time suggesting baby names to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

After Kourtney shared stunning new pregnancy photos from her maternity photo shoot June 28, the Blink-182 drummer hinted that the couple has officially chosen a name for their baby boy.

Travis commented on the Instagram post, "I already know his name" with a wink emoji.

While he didn't share the moniker they've actually landed on, the 47-year-old previously offered one idea of what they could call their son. Back in November 2021, Travis responded to a Halloween photo of Kourtney dressed as Patricia Arquette's True Romance character Alabama Whitman, saying, "Our sons name would be Elvis."

But IRL, the Kardashian-Jenners have been known to take their sweet time deciding on names for the baby boys in their family. Kylie Jenner, who welcomed a son with Travis Scott in February 2022, originally named him Wolf Webster, but later changed it because they "just really didn't feel like it was him." It was nearly a year later, in January 2023, that they unveiled his new name as Aire Webster.