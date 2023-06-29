Pete Davidson Enters Rehab for Mental Health

Pete Davidson is taking time off to focus on his mental health after several weeks of personal and legal turmoil.
The Bupkis star has entered rehab but is expected to get out soon, a source close to him told People. Davidson is reportedly undergoing treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and borderline personality disorder, according to Page Six, citing an unnamed friend and anonymous sources, and TMZ, citing sources familiar.
E! News reached out to his reps for comment but hasn't heard back.
News of Davidson's latest rehab stay comes more than a week after the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office charged the actor with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving in connection to a March car crash, in which the comedian collided his car into a house in Beverly Hills, Calif. No injuries were reported. He is due to be arraigned July 27. E! News had previously reached out to his rep for comment but has not heard back.
Davidson also drew controversy among animal activists for buying a puppy as opposed to adopting following leaked photos of himself and girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders at a pet store.
He further raised eyebrows after for leaving an expletive-filled voicemail for a PETA official who criticized him to TMZ over the decision not to adopt a dog.
In his message, the Saturday Night Live alum explained that he was "only not allergic to Cavapoos and those type of dogs" and wanted to get his mother a puppy after her dog Henry recently died at age 2.
Explaining why the criticism caused such an emotional reaction, he cited his mother Amy and sister Casey's devastation as well as the leaked video.
"Then this organization (PETA) made a public example of us, making our grieving situation worse," he told TMZ. "I am upset. It was a poor choice of words. I shouldn't have said what I said, but I am not sorry for standing up for myself and my family."
Over the years, Davidson has been open about his mental health struggles. In 2022, he underwent trauma therapy after Kanye West slammed him repeatedly on social media over his relationship with now-mutual ex Kim Kardashian, E! News confirmed at the time.
Davidson first spoke about battling BPD in 2017 on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, in which he said he had undergone rehab the previous year and that one of his psychiatrists had diagnosed him with the ailment—which the National Institute of Mental Health describes as a "mental illness that severely impacts a person's ability to manage their emotions."
"I started having these mental breakdowns where I would, like, freak out and then not remember what happened after," the actor said. "Blind rage."
Davidson also attributed part of his ongoing struggle with mental health to his firefighter father, Scott, getting killed in the line of duty during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The actor, who was 7 years old at the time, said, "My big thing is trust. One day he was here and the next day he was gone."