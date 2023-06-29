Pete Davidson Enters Rehab for Mental Health

Watch : Pete Davidson Charged With Reckless Driving After Beverly Hills Crash

Pete Davidson is taking time off to focus on his mental health after several weeks of personal and legal turmoil.

The Bupkis star has entered rehab but is expected to get out soon, a source close to him told People. Davidson is reportedly undergoing treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and borderline personality disorder, according to Page Six, citing an unnamed friend and anonymous sources, and TMZ, citing sources familiar.

E! News reached out to his reps for comment but hasn't heard back.

News of Davidson's latest rehab stay comes more than a week after the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office charged the actor with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving in connection to a March car crash, in which the comedian collided his car into a house in Beverly Hills, Calif. No injuries were reported. He is due to be arraigned July 27. E! News had previously reached out to his rep for comment but has not heard back.

Davidson also drew controversy among animal activists for buying a puppy as opposed to adopting following leaked photos of himself and girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders at a pet store.