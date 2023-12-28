All of You Will Love All of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Sweet Family Photos

Watch : Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Welcome Baby Boy via Surrogate

Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend kept a little secret from fans over the past year: They were preparing to welcome two babies.

Back in June, five months after the Chrissy's Court star gave birth to daughter Esti Maxine Stephens, the model shared that the couple had also welcomed a son named Wren Alexander Stephens via surrogate. He joins big sister Luna, 7, and Miles, 5.

"We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," Chrissy wrote to her surrogate, sharing a pic of herself kissing Alexandra's baby bump. "And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens."

And now, their family is complete.

"For as long as I can remember, I've always wanted four children," the 38-year-old wrote. "As a little girl, 2 glow worms and 2 cabbage patch dolls were perpetually in my arms, helping me stir in my kitchen, watching Alf with me. We'd sleep together nightly, each getting the same amount of kisses as to not make the others jealous."