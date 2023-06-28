Maddie Ziegler Says Her Mom Apologized for Putting Her Through Dance Moms

Watch : Maddie Ziegler's Rise From Dancing Tween to Superstar

Though Maddie Ziegler doesn't like to lose, her time on Dance Moms wasn't always a winning experience.

The 20-year-old recently got candid about her six seasons on the Lifetime reality show, which followed adolescent dancers at Abby Lee Miller's dance company and their moms, noting how a recent conversation with her mom Melissa Ziegler-Gisoni led to an unexpected apology.

"Last year, I was having a really bad panic attack, and I called my mom," Maddie told Emily Ratajkowski on the June 27 episode of High Low with EmRata. "And things were coming up from the past, and she apologized to me and she was like, 'I am so sorry that I put you through that.'"

However, Maddie, who appeared on the show alongside her younger sister Kenzie, added that their mom wasn't afraid to advocate for them.

As the West Side Story actress explained, "She really did everything to try and break our contract, and pull us out, and eventually did."