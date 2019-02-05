She's back! Abby Lee Miller is returning to Dance Moms for season eight, or Dance Moms: Resurrection, and the new trailer is nothing short of dramatic.

In the video below, the 52-year-old reality star has cameras on her while in the hospital battling cancer.

"In an instant, your life changes completely," Miller says over footage of her being placed in an ambulance.

Miller was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma in April 2018. In the trailer, a doctor paints the picture just how rare her cancer is.