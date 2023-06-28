Shawn Johnson East Shares the Kitchen Hacks That Make Her Life Easier as a Busy Mom

We interviewed Shawn Johnson East because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Shawn is a paid spokesperson for Gorton's Seafood. Some of the products featured are from Shawn's brand, Uniqorn Coffee. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As a mom of two, Shawn Johnson East knows that it is important to stay prepared, especially when it comes to snacks. The current favorite in the East household? Gorton's Seafood, especially the Air Fried Fish Filets and Butterfly Shrimp. The Olympian and her husband Andrew East make sure to have those snacks on hand because they're easy to make and they're kid-approved. Shawn loves to cook with her children, sharing, "The kitchen is where our family gathers for every meal. Coffee in the morning with the kids and dinner in the evenings are my favorite times."

In an exclusive E! interview, Shawn shares the kitchen must-haves that make life easier for the East family. One of her essentials is this handheld blender with 62,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews, which she uses multiple times a day.