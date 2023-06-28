Shawn Johnson East Shares the Kitchen Hacks That Make Her Life Easier as a Busy Mom

We interviewed Shawn Johnson East because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Shawn is a paid spokesperson for Gorton's Seafood. Some of the products featured are from Shawn's brand, Uniqorn Coffee. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As a mom of two, Shawn Johnson East knows that it is important to stay prepared, especially when it comes to snacks. The current favorite in the East household? Gorton's Seafood, especially the Air Fried Fish Filets and Butterfly Shrimp. The Olympian and her husband Andrew East make sure to have those snacks on hand because they're easy to make and they're kid-approved. Shawn loves to cook with her children, sharing, "The kitchen is where our family gathers for every meal. Coffee in the morning with the kids and dinner in the evenings are my favorite times."
In an exclusive E! interview, Shawn shares the kitchen must-haves that make life easier for the East family. One of her essentials is this handheld blender with 62,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews, which she uses multiple times a day.
E!: What's one kitchen essential you should always buy on sale?
SJE: Dutch ovens! It's really great to use but can sometimes be really expensive!
E!: What are your go-to snacks that you always have on hand?
SJE: We love whipping up quick snacks and meals in the air fryer— makes this mama's life easier! One of our current go-to's is Gorton's. They recently launched Air Fried Fish Filets and Butterfly Shrimp, which are light and crispy without weighing you down. We feel light as air when we eat them!! They're air fried for you so all you have to do is pop them in the oven. They can still be cooked in the air fryer, but an air fryer is not needed!
Kaffe Coffee Grinder Electric - Spice Grinder w/Cleaning Brush
E!: What's one kitchen gadget under $50 that you think everyone should have?
SJE: Coffee bean grinder. We love our coffee.
This coffee bean grinder has 12,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Shawn Johnson's Kitchen Must-Haves
Zulay Executive Series Ultra Premium Gift Milk Frother For Coffee With Improved Stand
A handheld blender is an essential in the East household. Shawn said, "We use this for kids juices, our coffee, smoothies and just about everything else!!"
Shawn's pick comes in 24 colors and has 62,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
BTaT- Insulated Coffee Mugs (Set of 4)
Shawn recommends these insulated mugs. They're dishwasher-safe, microwave-safe, and freezer-safe with 2,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Popin Lover Kitchen Step Stool
If you love to cook or bake with the kids in your family, this step stool with a safety rail is a kitchen must-have.
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Shawn recommends the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine. This one is a splurge for most of us, but it is such a beloved product with 18,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Use this machine to go from bean to espresso in less than a minute. It also steams milk.
Uniqorn Coffee
Shawn and her husband Andrew East created Uniqorn Coffee, which also has subscription options.
Lalo Plate (Set of 2)
Shawn's kids use these non-slip plates. They are FDA-approved, non-toxic, BPA-free, and dishwasher-safe. There are a few colors to choose from.
Nutribullet Pro 900
This compact blender is powerful, quick, and aesthetically pleasing with lots of colors to choose from.
