Sophia Culpo’s Ex Braxton Berrios Responds to Cheating Allegations

Watch : Sophia Culpo Talks Beauty & Dating Braxton Berrios

Braxton Berrios is calling time out on the rumors surrounding his former relationship with Sophia Culpo.

The Miami Dolphins player offered his side of the story regarding his past romance with the Culpo Sisters star, who announced their breakup in March and appeared to shade him and his rumored new flame Alix Earle on June 26.

"I don't want to start anything," Berrios said in a video posted to his Instagram Story June 27, without naming either woman. "I don't want to fuel anything. I genuinely want all of this to be over and everybody to move on and do whatever makes them happy."

Berrios said he recently got out of a two-year relationship that ended on amicable terms.

"It was a good relationship, it was a healthy one," Berrios explained. "And towards the end of it, we had conversations along the lines of we just weren't working out. So when we split back in January, that's why."