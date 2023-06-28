Sophia Culpo’s Ex Braxton Berrios Responds to Cheating Allegations

Braxton Berrios is calling time out on the rumors surrounding his former relationship with Sophia Culpo.
The Miami Dolphins player offered his side of the story regarding his past romance with the Culpo Sisters star, who announced their breakup in March and appeared to shade him and his rumored new flame Alix Earle on June 26.
"I don't want to start anything," Berrios said in a video posted to his Instagram Story June 27, without naming either woman. "I don't want to fuel anything. I genuinely want all of this to be over and everybody to move on and do whatever makes them happy."
Berrios said he recently got out of a two-year relationship that ended on amicable terms.
"It was a good relationship, it was a healthy one," Berrios explained. "And towards the end of it, we had conversations along the lines of we just weren't working out. So when we split back in January, that's why."
He clarified, "It had nothing to do with anything else. It had nothing to do with anybody else for that matter."
Berrios said the couple "just didn't work out, and that's OK" and that recent social media activity had taken him aback.
"It's been very weird and sad to see kind of what's gone on since then," the 27-year-old said. "I've been quiet because it's totally out of character for me to talk about my private life, publicly. But I feel like it needed to be touched on now."
Culpo has disputed his claims in the past, saying that their split "didn't end well or honestly" and that "a lot of trust was broken."
She then raised eyebrows June 26 by appearing to shade Berrios and Earle, after the pair were seen together in the Hamptons a day prior.
"Give it a few," she captioned a since-deleted TikTok without naming names, per People, "but call me when the lovebombing ends. I gotchu #girltok #narcredflag."
After fans raised speculation she was talking about Berrios and Earle, Culpo hit back in a June 26 post, "I'm sorry the internet has their panties in a wad. It wasn't that deep."
Culpo and Berrios were first linked in early 2021. She confirmed her breakup with the NFL player in March and moved out of their shared New Jersey home in the weeks after.
"I'm really grateful that I'm even able to pick myself up and move myself to a new place of my own," she said on Instagram Stories April 3. "I don't wish what I went through on anybody. I really, really don't. I'm trying my best to just take the high road here."
A month later, Berrios and Earle sparked romance rumors after they were spotted partying together in Miami. The pair seemed to reunite at the Palm Tree Music Festival in Westhampton, N.Y., which Earle documented on TikTok, including clips of her hugging and kissing an unidentified man on a bed.
In response to her fans buzzing in the comments about a possible "hard launch," Earle, 22, clarified her relationship status.
"We're not even 'dating,'" she replied on June 25, "but just hard for me to not share stuff w u guys hahahaha."
E! News has reached out to reps for Berrios, Earle and Culpo for comment on the allegations but hasn't heard back.