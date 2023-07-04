Shaun White Deserves a Gold Medal for Helping Girlfriend Nina Dobrev Prepare for New Role

This relationship move should earn Shaun White a perfect 100.
Nina Dobrev recently shared how her boyfriend showed his support and helped her prepare for her newest role in the upcoming movie The Out-Laws, which she stars in alongside Pierce Brosnan, Adam Devine and Ellen Barkin.
"Fun fact," Nina exclusively told E! News, "but Shaun helped me run lines for my audition."
To which Adam said in reply, "Aw man, I wish you filmed that."
After Shaun helped her run the lines, Nina said she recorded her audition during her "20-minute lunch break" on the upcoming movie Reunion with actress Jillian Bell who helped her film the self-tape.
In The Out-Laws, which drops on Netflix July 7, Nina and Adam play fiancés Parker and Owen whose relationship grows complicated when Owen suspects Parker's parents of robbing the bank he manages. But when it comes to what kind of crime they could pull off with their real-life partners, Nina and Adam had different answers.
"Maybe steal a private jet," Nina said of her and Shaun's theoretical caper. "If we could get away with it, guaranteed, and it couldn't be taken away from us later."
And for Adam, who married actress Chloe Bridges in 2021, he takes a page out of his own movie's book. "I feel like bank robbery," the 39-year-old answered. "That's like the fun one because you get treasures at the end."
And this isn't the only time Shaun has proved to be Vampire Diaries alum's number one fan. The five-time Olympian posted a sweet tribute for Nina's 34th birthday back in January.
"What planet are you from and will you take me with you?!" he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Nina rocking a striped sweater and cat ears along with a pink wig and sunglasses. "Thanks for making life incredible! Happy birthday my love."
Nina commented, "We're on a one way rocket ship to Uranus, baby! Love you," adding a series of laughing and kissing emojis.
The two sparked dating rumors in early 2020 when they seemed to be chronicling very similar trips in South Africa on their social media. Now, two years into their relationship, they've gone on more trips around the world, purchased a house together and enjoyed the holiday season side-by-side.
But whether their future will also include wedding bells? Shaun keeps it coy.
"Time will tell," he told E! News in October 2022. "Things are great with Nina and I, and I am so excited to focus on our relationship and my relationship with other friends and family."