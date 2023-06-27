Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson's Kids Are Ridiculously Talented, Just Ask Dad

Watch : Ashlee Simpson & Pete Wentz's Son Is All Grown Up!

Evan Ross' kids definitely have pieces of his musical gene.

In fact, the singer believes daughter Jagger Snow, 7, and son Ziggy Blu, 2, will take after him and wife Ashlee Simpson Ross and pursue careers as performers later in life.

"They all can sing. They all can dance," he told E! News at Los Angeles' annual Rosé Day event. "It's a bit ridiculous. I think they're all gonna be superstars."

And if they didn't get it from them, they definitely got the bug from grandma Diana Ross, whose concerts they've become regulars at.

"They love it," the 34-year-old gushed of Jagger and Ziggy watching his mom perform. "And even my 2-year-old already is in awe of her grandmother."

And the family already has plans to catch more of the 79-year-old onstage this summer. "They're gonna come visit me because I'm going to be shooting in Malta," the Hunger Games alum shared. "My mom's on tour. We're gonna go see some of her shows and hopefully it's gonna be a fun summer."