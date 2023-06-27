Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson's Kids Are Ridiculously Talented, Just Ask Dad

Evan Ross shared insight into his family life with wife Ashlee Simpson Ross—including how kids Jagger, 7, and Ziggy, 2, are bound to be musical "superstars."

Evan Ross' kids definitely have pieces of his musical gene.

In fact, the singer believes daughter Jagger Snow, 7, and son Ziggy Blu, 2, will take after him and wife Ashlee Simpson Ross and pursue careers as performers later in life.

"They all can sing. They all can dance," he told E! News at Los Angeles' annual Rosé Day event. "It's a bit ridiculous. I think they're all gonna be superstars."

And if they didn't get it from them, they definitely got the bug from grandma Diana Ross, whose concerts they've become regulars at.

"They love it," the 34-year-old gushed of Jagger and Ziggy watching his mom perform. "And even my 2-year-old already is in awe of her grandmother."

And the family already has plans to catch more of the 79-year-old onstage this summer. "They're gonna come visit me because I'm going to be shooting in Malta," the Hunger Games alum shared. "My mom's on tour. We're gonna go see some of her shows and hopefully it's gonna be a fun summer."

As for the rest of the year? It's likely that Evan and Ashlee—who is also mom to 14-year-old son Bronx Mowgli with ex Pete Wentz—will cram in even more family time.

 

As Evan previously explained to E! News, he and the pop star "always have traditions" when it comes to the holiday season.

That includes sister Tracee Ellis Ross plus sister-in-law Jessica Simpson, her husband Eric Johnson and their kids Maxwell Drew, 11, Ace Knute, 9 and Birdie Mae, 4. 

"All the cousins together," he said. "All the kids loving each other and having a good time. It's a blessing."

To see some of Evan and Ashlee's cutest family moments, keep reading. 

Silly Faces

"Happiest Mother's Day to you my beautiful," Evan writes alongside this family photo. "You are pure love. I'm the luckiest man. You have made this life more beautiful then [sic] I could have ever imagined! .... & now we have another on the way"

Brush! Brush! Brush!

"CLEAN," Evan declares.

Model in the Making

"Styled by Jagger!" Ashlee writes on Instagram.

Dress Up Time!

"DADDY & MAMA's hats," Ashlee gushes next to this pic of Jagger.

Snowy Smiles

Bronx and Jagger strike very different poses for this holiday family photo!

Style Icon

Ashlee and Evan's little one is a natural in front of the camera!

Disney Darling

"Happy Birthday my baby girl!" Ashlee notes next to this photo of Jagger in a Snow White costume.

Dad of the Year

"Thank you for being the most loving dad, always taking our family on amazing adventures, making us laugh, and keeping everyday fun. We love you so much. Happy Fathers Day to the love of my life @realevanross," the "Pieces of Me" singer expresses online.

Twins!

Ashlee and Jagger match perfectly in this mother-daughter photo.

Brother and Sister Goals

These kids are just two peas in a pod! Doesn't get more adorable than that. 

Daddy's Little Girl

Nothing like snuggles with daddy to make everything better. 

Messy Hair, Don't Care

Sometimes you just gotta let your hair down! 

Piggyback Rides and Pigtails

Just a little father-daughter quality time for the books. 

Sassy Sunglasses

Just goes to show that her future is so bright! 

Quality Time with Pops

Hanging with your old man can be pretty cool! 

Like Father Like Daughter

Little quality time goes a long way. 

Simply the Cutest

Flying high in the sky like the angel she is! 

Disney Days

Nothing better than a family trip to Disneyland. 

Holiday Family Festivities

The Christmas spirit is alive and well in the Ross household! 

Family Boat Trips

Boat ride with the parents? Don't mind if I do! 

Kissy Face with Mama

Pucker up for the cameras, ladies! 

Costume Goals

The cutest little mini-me there ever was! 

Smile for the Camera

Going old school for the gram!

He's Here!

Ashlee and Evan welcome baby Ziggy Blu Ross in October 2020.

