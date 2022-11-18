Evan Ross Reveals Holiday Plans With Wife Ashlee Simpson and Kids

Watch : GQ Men of the Year 2022: Evan Ross, Brosnan Boys and Finneas

Evan Ross is keeping his and Ashlee Simpson's families close during the holiday season.

The singer revealed this year's plan when it comes to celebrating the upcoming holidays and expressing what he is most thankful for in the process.

"My children and my wife," Evan exclusively told E! News during GQ's Men of the Year event. "We always have traditions but I'm going to be with my wife's family for Thanksgiving, then we go to see my family on Christmas—but the holidays are always amazing."

Evan and Ashlee who are parents to Jaggar Snow Ross, 7, Ziggy Blu Ross, 2, and Bronx Wentz, 13—who the "Pieces of Me" singer shares with Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz—make it a point to have all the kids in the family see one another, especially around the holiday season.

"All the cousins together," Evan said regarding their holiday traditions with Ashlee's older sister, Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson's kids, Maxwell Drew Johnson, 10, Ace Knute Johnson, 9 and Birdie Mae Johnson, 3 and Evan's mom Diana Ross and sister Tracee Ellis Ross. "All the kids loving each other and having a good time. It's a blessing."