Rob Kardashian Makes Social Media Return With Rare Message About Khloe Kardashian

While Rob Kardashian tends to live a more private life these days, he recently returned to Instagram to celebrate his sister Khloe Kardashian's 39th birthday with a heartfelt tribute.

By Elyse Dupre Jun 27, 2023 8:17 PMTags
BirthdaysKardashiansCelebritiesKhloe KardashianRob Kardashian
Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Son's Name Is Finally Revealed

Rob Kardashian just resurfaced on Instagram for a celebratory occasion.

The Arthur George founder, who is protective of his privacy and mainly remains off-camera, recently made a rare comment on social media, sharing a sweet tribute in honor of his sister Khloe Kardashian's 39th birthday.

"Happy Birthday @khloekardashian," Rob wrote on Instagram June 27 alongside a picture of the duo. "Wishing you nothing but good health and happiness forever my darling buttercup!"

He also expressed his appreciation for the Good American mogul and posted a snapshot of her with his 6-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian, who he shares with ex Blac Chyna.

"I love you so much and so thankful to have u in my life and for all that U do for Dream and I," Rob added. "I don't know what I would do without you happy birthday."

And Khloe seemed moved by his message. 

"My baby!!!!" she replied in the comments. "My favorite human being in the world. You're my heart beat."

photos
Inside Khloe Kardashian's 38th Birthday Celebration

While Rob has largely stepped back from the spotlight in recent years—with his Instagram bio stating his mom Kris Jenner's company runs his account—he has occasionally posted birthday messages. He previously paid tribute to his late father Robert Kardashian in February.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Driver Jimmie Johnson's Nephew, In-Laws Dead in Alleged Murder-Suicide

2

Pink Absolutely Shocked After Fan Throws Mom's Ashes At Her On Stage

3

Bethenny Frankel's Daughter Bryn Is All Grown Up in Rare TV Interview

However, Rob wasn't the only one to wish Khloe a happy birthday as the family matriarch shared an enthusiastic note of her own.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful bunny @khloekardashian!!!!" Kris wrote on Instagram next to a video set to Stevie Wonder's "You Are the Sunshine of My Life" that showed footage of Khloe from over the years. "Khloé you are the sunshine of my life… You are the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, best friend, neighbor, and such a huge part of my heart!!!!!"

Kris went on to call Khloe—who shares daughter True Thompson, 5, and son Tatum Thompson, 11 months, with ex Tristan Thompson—"so smart, strong, talented, beautiful inside and out, kind, sweet, thoughtful, creative, funny, and witty."

And the list didn't end there. 

"You are the best chef, best party planner, best organizer, and you are the auntie and mommy that everyone wants to be with!!!" the momager added. "You are the one that celebrates all of us. You are the best and most incredible cheerleader to everyone!! You are the life of every party!!! I thank God every day for the blessing of being chosen to be your mommy. I love you more than you will ever know and I cherish and treasure every single moment we get to spend together."

Instagram

In addition, Kim Kardashian had musical duo Jake & Shelby perform "one of @khloekardashian's favorite songs" in a video message as a surprise, and Kourtney Kardashian marked the occasion with a series of throwbacks on Instagram Stories.

The Lemme mogul—who is expecting a baby boy with husband Travis Barker—shared footage from their time on reality shows Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Kourtney & Khloé Take Miami and finished off her tribute by calling her "an angel." 

To take your own trip down memory lane in honor of Khloe's birthday, keep scrolling.

Maureen Donaldson/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
1993
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
2007
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images
2007
ANDREAS BRANCH/PatrickMcMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
2008
Charley Gallay/WireImage.com
2008
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
2009
Steve Granitz/ Getty Images
2009
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
2010
Jason Merritt/Getty Image
2011
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2012
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for KCA
2013
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
2013
Denise Truscello/WireImage
2014
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
2014
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
2015
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
2016
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Good American
2017
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group
2018
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
2018
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Mohegan Sun
2019
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Abyss By Abby
2020
SHEIN X 100K Challenge 2021/Getty Images for SHEIN
2021
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
2022
Instagram
2023
Get updates on your favorite family & more. Sign up for Kards Katch Up with E! News!

Trending Stories

1

Driver Jimmie Johnson's Nephew, In-Laws Dead in Alleged Murder-Suicide

2

Pink Absolutely Shocked After Fan Throws Mom's Ashes At Her On Stage

3

Bethenny Frankel's Daughter Bryn Is All Grown Up in Rare TV Interview

4

Shakira Recalls Being "Betrayed" by Gerard Piqué While Dad Was in ICU

5

Jennifer Lawrence Addresses Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus Cheating Rumor