NASCAR Addresses Jimmie Johnson Family Tragedy After In-Laws Die in Apparent Murder-Suicide

NASCAR is rallying around Jimmie Johnson amid an unimaginable family tragedy.

The organization offered a message of support to the race car driver and his family following the loss of his mother-in-law Terry Janway, 68, father-in-law Jack Janway, 69, and 11-year-old nephew Dalton in an apparent murder-suicide in Oklahoma on June 26, police confirmed to E! News.

"We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson's family," NASCAR said in a statement to E! News on June 27. "The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson & Janway families."

Terry, the mother of Jimmie's wife Chandra, is believed to be the primary suspect in the killings, authorities confirmed.

E! News has reached out to reps for Jimmie and have yet to hear back. No further details have been shared publicly at this time.