Pregnant Alexa Bliss and Husband Ryan Cabrera Reveal Sex of First Baby

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera aren't holding onto this news any longer.
The pregnant WWE star and the "On the Way Down" singer revealed the sex of their baby during a recent party in New York City. And they are expecting a baby girl, according to Entertainment Tonight, which reports that Ryan broke open a decorative guitar to release pink powder at the event.
Alexa told the outlet that they weren't trying to have a child, but she now feels it's "the best timing."
"What we figured out after was, like, there's never the 'perfect' time," Ryan added. "It would always be like, you know, 'This is in the way, this is in the way.' But what if we miss this?"
As E! revealed last month, the couple—who tied the knot in April 2022—will welcome their first child together later this year.
"We Facetimed my mom immediately," Alexa recalled. "And then shared the news with Ryan's family."
And although the Ryan told E! they were "one million percent surprised" by the pregnancy news, they "couldn't be more excited."
In fact, they celebrated with not one but two gatherings. "Because we have friends and family on both coasts, we hosted a reveal party in L.A.," Ryan noted, "and one in Orlando."
Both Ryan, 40, and Alexa, 31, also shared the pregnancy news with their fans on Instagram in late May.
"The best moments in life are the completely unexpected," she wrote at the time. "Baby Cabrera arriving December 2023!!!"
In response to their sweet announcement, the couple received well-wishes from friends and fellow stars, including Alexa's WWE family.
"Love!!" Nikki Garcia commented. "Congrats!!!!"
While Brie Garcia also wrote, "Aaawwww yayyyy!!!! Congratulations!!! So exciting!!!!"
Added Ronda Rousey, "Ahhhhh! Congrats mama!!!"
Ryan and Alexa also commemorated the baby news by filming a Friends spoof, in which they recreated the iconic scene where Rachel tells Ross she's expecting.
"Friends is one of our favorite shows and, as you saw with our prom video," Ryan explained of the sketch, "we like to make our announcements in unique and fun ways."
To see more from their fun pregnancy reveal, keep reading.