Pregnant Alexa Bliss and Husband Ryan Cabrera Reveal Sex of First Baby

Watch : WWE Star Alexa Bliss EXPECTING Baby With Husband Ryan Cabrera

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera aren't holding onto this news any longer.

The pregnant WWE star and the "On the Way Down" singer revealed the sex of their baby during a recent party in New York City. And they are expecting a baby girl, according to Entertainment Tonight, which reports that Ryan broke open a decorative guitar to release pink powder at the event.

Alexa told the outlet that they weren't trying to have a child, but she now feels it's "the best timing."

"What we figured out after was, like, there's never the 'perfect' time," Ryan added. "It would always be like, you know, 'This is in the way, this is in the way.' But what if we miss this?"

As E! revealed last month, the couple—who tied the knot in April 2022—will welcome their first child together later this year.

"We Facetimed my mom immediately," Alexa recalled. "And then shared the news with Ryan's family."