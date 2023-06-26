No Hard Feelings Team Responds to Controversy Over Premise of Jennifer Lawrence Movie

Watch : Why Jennifer Lawrence & Andrew Feldman BOTH Missed Their Proms

The No Hard Feelings team hopes there are no hard feelings over their movie.

Gene Stupnitsky, the movie's director and co-writer, recently addressed criticisms over the raunchy comedy's plot, which centers around two consists of parents hiring 32-year-old Maddie (Jennifer Lawrence) to "date"—a euphemism for something much more intimate—their 19-year-old son, Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman).

While the premise has led to eyebrow-raising on social media over the characters' age gap and concerns over possible creepiness, Stupnitsky remains assured that, upon seeing the comedy, viewers will come away with a different opinion.

"If you feel that way when you come out of the movie, I would be surprised," Stupnitsky told The Hollywood Reporter in an article published June 24. "We took great pains to be careful about the ick factor because it could go that way…We took a humanist approach and I think that's all you can ask for."

Lawrence seemingly reacted to the buzz in an interview with USA Today in June, noting that the comedy calls back to risqué films from the early aughts.