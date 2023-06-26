Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Shares Glimpse Inside His First Pride Celebration

Watch : Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Celebrates His First Pride

Noah Schnapp is soaking up Pride Month—literally.

The Stranger Things star recently took a dip in the fountain at New York City's Washington Square Park in celebration of the occasion. As seen in photos shared to Instagram on June 25, Noah—clad in a black tank with a rainbow-colored, NWA-inspired graphic "Straight Outta the Closet"—happily splashed around in the iconic landmark with fellow Pride attendees.

Other images showed the 18-year-old at a rooftop pool party and sharing a sweet family moment with his mom, Karine Schnapp. In both picture, Noah donned a rainbow sweatband on his head.

Noah wrote in the caption alongside a heart emoji, "First Pride."

The post comes six months after Noah came out as gay. In a Jan. 5 TikTok, the actor noted just how friends and family were unfazed when "I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years."

He continued, "and all they said was 'we know.'"