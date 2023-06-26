Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Shares Glimpse Inside His First Pride Celebration

Noah Schnapp is soaking up Pride Month—literally.
The Stranger Things star recently took a dip in the fountain at New York City's Washington Square Park in celebration of the occasion. As seen in photos shared to Instagram on June 25, Noah—clad in a black tank with a rainbow-colored, NWA-inspired graphic "Straight Outta the Closet"—happily splashed around in the iconic landmark with fellow Pride attendees.
Other images showed the 18-year-old at a rooftop pool party and sharing a sweet family moment with his mom, Karine Schnapp. In both picture, Noah donned a rainbow sweatband on his head.
Noah wrote in the caption alongside a heart emoji, "First Pride."
The post comes six months after Noah came out as gay. In a Jan. 5 TikTok, the actor noted just how friends and family were unfazed when "I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years."
He continued, "and all they said was 'we know.'"
In the caption, Noah shared similarities between himself and his Stranger Things character, who viewers have long speculated is gay. As he remarked, "I guess I'm more like Will than I thought."
And Noah's Stanger Things family have been very supportive of his personal journey. In February, David Harbour—who plays father figure Hopper on the Netflix series—told E! News of his co-star, "I'm always happy for people that are true to themselves and come out. That was terrific."
Meanwhile, his onscreen BFF Finn Wolfhard said he was "really proud" of Noah for coming out. "When I saw it," he told GQ of Noah's TikTok, "I just had a big smile on my face."
