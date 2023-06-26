Angela Bassett Is Finally Getting Her Oscar: All the Award-Worthy Details

Watch : Angela Bassett Reacts to Making HISTORY for Marvel Nomination at Oscars 2023

And the long-awaited Oscar goes to… Angela Bassett.

The actress will be awarded an honorary Oscar statuette at the 2024 Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on June 26.

"The Academy's Board of Governors is thrilled to honor four trailblazers who have transformed the film industry and inspired generations of filmmakers and movie fans," Janet Yang, the Academy president, said in a news release. "Across her decades-long career, Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting."

She will be honored alongside Mel Brooks and Carol Littleton, with Michelle Satter receiving the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

The recognition comes more than 30 years after Angela received her first Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her captivating portrayal of late icon Tina Turner, who died last month at age 83, in the 1993 biopic What's Love Got to Do With It. Ultimately, Holly Hunter took home the prize that year for her performance in The Piano.