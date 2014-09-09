Don't let your eyes fool you, folks!

Veteran comedian and actor Mel Brooks cemented his mark on Hollywood Monday afternoon with a special ceremony outside the Chinese Theatre on the Walk of Fame.

In a classic white suit and floral tie (nice touch, Mel), the 88-year-old proved to still have a great sense of humor as he wore a prosthetic sixth finger on his left hand. Yes, it's fake, people!

"I desperately need to wash my hands," he tweeted after getting his foot and handprints cemented outside the iconic theatre, which his fans will remember plays an important part in the rousing finale of Blazing Saddles.

He later added, "Hands are clean but the shoes will never be the same. Now I'm off to tape @ConanOBrien tonight #teamcoco."