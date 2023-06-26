Tom Holland Reveals the DIY Project That Helped Him Win Zendaya's Heart

Watch : Tom Holland Talks His "Sacred" Relationship With Zendaya

Need a repair? Just call your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man...actor, that is.

After all, Tom Holland just revealed he is quite the carpenter.

"Carpentry is something I just really enjoy," he told UNILAD while describing his skills for its "Get A Job!" series. "I love it. I've made my mom's kitchen table. I made my mom's office. I've built all the cupboards in my bedroom. I built a little birdhouse for my grandad."

And Tom even put his carpentry skills to good use for Zendaya near the beginning of their romance.

"I fixed my girlfriend's door once really early on in our relationship," he continued. "I was hanging out at her house and her door was broken. I was like, 'I'm gonna fix that door for you.' And now, we're in love."

Indeed they are. While Tom and Zendaya—who star alongside each other as Peter Parker and MJ in the Spider-Man movies—have kept much of their relationship private, fans have gotten a few peeks into their romance over the years, including their date nights, vacations and the occasional social media shout-out.