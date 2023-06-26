Tom Holland Reveals the DIY Project That Helped Him Win Zendaya's Heart

Tom Holland recently detailed his marvelous carpentry skills and recalled how he helped Zendaya with a repair in the early days of their relationship.

Need a repair? Just call your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man...actor, that is.

After all, Tom Holland just revealed he is quite the carpenter.

"Carpentry is something I just really enjoy," he told UNILAD while describing his skills for its "Get A Job!" series. "I love it. I've made my mom's kitchen table. I made my mom's office. I've built all the cupboards in my bedroom. I built a little birdhouse for my grandad."

And Tom even put his carpentry skills to good use for Zendaya near the beginning of their romance.   

"I fixed my girlfriend's door once really early on in our relationship," he continued. "I was hanging out at her house and her door was broken. I was like, 'I'm gonna fix that door for you.' And now, we're in love."

Indeed they are. While Tom and Zendaya—who star alongside each other as Peter Parker and MJ in the Spider-Man movies—have kept much of their relationship private, fans have gotten a few peeks into their romance over the years, including their date nights, vacations and the occasional social media shout-out.

photos
Stars at Spider-Man: No Way Home Premiere

In fact, Tom recently got candid about keeping their romance low-key.

"Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible," he recently told The Hollywood Reporter. "We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

For a glimpse inside the couple's relationship, keep reading.

Instagram
June 2023: Tom's "Sexiest" Pic Ever

Tom unveiled this beauty for his 27th birthday, joking on Instagram, "A gift from me to you. I thought I'd share possibly the sexiest picture ever taken of me!" Zendaya was into it, reacting with a heart-eye emoji.

Instagram
June 2023: Tom's 27th Birthday

Zendaya shared this sweet shot of her boyfriend enjoying the water in honor of his birthday.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
December 2021: Spider-Man: No Way Home Premiere in L.A.

Zendaya, in a custom Valentino gown, and Tom, in a Prada suit, posed for pictures at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in Los Angeles.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
December 2021: Promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home

The actors speak during SiriusXM Radio's Town Hall with the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home in New York City.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage/ Karwai Tang
December 2021: Back to London

The two attend a photo call for Spider-Man: No Way Home at The Old Sessions House in London.

Sony Pictures/Marvel
Spider-Man: No Way Home Kiss

The two kiss in a scene from the 2021 sequel.

Sony Pictures/Marvel
Spider-Man: No Way Home

The two appear in a scene from the 2021 sequel, as seen in a trailer.

Marvel Studios
Spider-Man: No Way Home

The two appear in a scene from the 2021 movie, the third film in the series.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
June 2019: Par-tay

The two appear at the after-party for the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home in Hollywood, Calif.

JosiahW / BACKGRID
October 2018: All Smiles

The two enjoy a lunch break.

Ciao Pix / BACKGRID
September 2018: Italian Job

The two arrive in Venice, Italy to film Spider-Man: Far From Home, the second film in the series.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
May 2017: MTV Movie & TV Awards

The Spider-Man: Homecoming stars speak onstage at the award show in Los Angeles.

Gabriel Maseda/NurPhoto via Getty Images
June 2017: Promoting in Spain

The two attend a photo call for Spider-Man: Homecoming in Madrid.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
June 2017: Promoting in London

The two attend a photo call for Spider-Man: Homecoming in Tom's native U.K.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
July 2016: Comic-Con Fun

The Spider-Man: Homecoming stars attend the Marvel Panel at San Diego Comic-Con International 2016 in San Diego, Calif.

