Alix Earle and NFL Player Braxton Berrios Spotted Together at Music Festival

Alix Earle and NFL player Braxton Berrios partied it up in the Hamptons this weekend.
The TikToker, 22, and the athlete, 27, attended the Palm Tree Music Festival in Westhampton, N.Y.. A photo of the two sitting with friends at a bash was posted on the event's official Instagram page June 24.
Alix also shared several TikTok videos from her trip, including a June 25 clip of herself hugging and kissing a man on a bed. She did not name or identify him by name.
"HARD LAUNCH HARD LAUNCH," one user commented, to which Alix, 22, responded, "We're not even 'dating' but just hard for me to not share stuff w u guys hahahaha."
Another person wrote in the comments section, "Omg I was not briefed on the launching." Alix replied, "Natalie and Lucy approved."
Glimpses of an unidentified man are also seen in the background of several other videos Alix posted.
"I'm staying here with a guy this weekend," she says in a June 24 clip, which shows her putting on makeup in a bathroom. "But obviously, I have to make my 'Get Ready With Me' videos so he's listening to me scream right now. I have to tell you, though, it is so nice not having someone yell at you while making them."
On June 23, the influencer shared a TikTok video of herself on a private jet, with a man whose face is again not shown, pouring wine into her glass. She captioned the clip, "When he says 'I'll book the flight.'"
Alix and her partner attended the music festival together more than a month after she and Braxton, a wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins, sparked romance rumors.
@alixearle The ending of me munching ???? #diml #palmtreemusicfestival #hamptons ? Young Folks - Shindig Society
The TikToker lives in Miami and graduated from the University of Miami with a degree in marketing this past May. That month, Braxton was photographed partying with her roommates at a Miami nightclub, as seen in an Instagram post one of them shared on Instagram. The TikToker commented on it, "Scary."
In March, Alix shared a video of herself getting ready for a sushi-making date with "someone I met the other night." She posted her clip three months after splitting from MLB player Tyler Wade.
Braxton is also fresh off a breakup. Also in March, Culpo Sisters star Sophia Culpo confirmed on TikTok that she was "single" following a two-year relationship with the football star.