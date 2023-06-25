Alix Earle and NFL Player Braxton Berrios Spotted Together at Music Festival

Watch : TikTok Star Alix Earle Says She's "STRANDED" in Italy

Alix Earle and NFL player Braxton Berrios partied it up in the Hamptons this weekend.

The TikToker, 22, and the athlete, 27, attended the Palm Tree Music Festival in Westhampton, N.Y.. A photo of the two sitting with friends at a bash was posted on the event's official Instagram page June 24.

Alix also shared several TikTok videos from her trip, including a June 25 clip of herself hugging and kissing a man on a bed. She did not name or identify him by name.

"HARD LAUNCH HARD LAUNCH," one user commented, to which Alix, 22, responded, "We're not even 'dating' but just hard for me to not share stuff w u guys hahahaha."

Another person wrote in the comments section, "Omg I was not briefed on the launching." Alix replied, "Natalie and Lucy approved."

Glimpses of an unidentified man are also seen in the background of several other videos Alix posted.