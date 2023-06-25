Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Watch : Why Sarah Ferguson Isn't Attending King Charles' Coronation

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, is on the road to recovery after undergoing surgery for breast cancer.

A rep for the 63-year-old—an author, ex-wife of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and mother to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie—announced the news June 25.

"Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening," the spokesperson told Sky News in a statement. "She was advised she needed to undergo surgery which has taken place successfully. The duchess is receiving the best medical care, and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family."

The rep continued, "The duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days. She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening."