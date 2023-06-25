Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, is on the road to recovery after undergoing surgery for breast cancer.
A rep for the 63-year-old—an author, ex-wife of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and mother to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie—announced the news June 25.
"Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening," the spokesperson told Sky News in a statement. "She was advised she needed to undergo surgery which has taken place successfully. The duchess is receiving the best medical care, and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family."
The rep continued, "The duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days. She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening."
Per Sky News, the Press Association reported that on June 25, Sarah left King Edward VII's Hospital in London and that it is understood she is back home at Windsor. Members of the royal family have been treated at the private medical center for more than 120 years.
Sky News also reported that prior to her surgery, Sarah spoke about her cancer diagnoses on an episode of her podcast, Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah, which will be released June 26.
Sarah is also known as an aunt to Prince William and Prince Harry and along with her ex-husband, with whom she lives, was made a guardian of the late Queen Elizabeth II's corgis, Muick and Sandy, following the monarch's death at age 96 last September.