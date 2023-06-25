Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the Sex of Her and Travis Barker's Baby

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Asks Fans for Pregnancy Advice

Kourtney Kardashian is welcoming another baby boy to the family.

The pregnant Kardashians star revealed her and husband Travis Barker's first child is a boy.

In an Instagram video posted June 24, Kourtney sits on the Blink-182 drummer's lap in her backyard before blue confetti and steamers burst out of a cannon. The 44-year-old captioned the post with a blue and pink heart as a tease to the reveal.

Kourtney and Travis announced they are expecting their first baby together at his concert in Los Angeles June 16.

Prior to the sex reveal, Kourtney and Travis—who tied the knot in May 2022—had been vocal about their desires to add to their already-large clan. In fact, their journey to baby was documented on The Kardashians, with the Poosh founder giving a candid look into the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process.

"It hasn't been the most amazing experience," she said on an April 2022 episode, adding at the time that medication she was on had the "complete opposite reaction" of what she wanted. "I just feel a little bit off. I'm super moody and hormonal."