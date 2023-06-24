Dave Grohl's Daughter Violet Joins Dad Onstage at Foo Fighters' Show at Glastonbury Festival

Like father, like daughter!
During Foo Fighters' set at the Glastonbury Festival in the United Kingdom June 23, the band was joined by a special guest: frontman Dave Grohl's eldest daughter Violet Grohl. During the show, one of several on the band's first tour since drummer Taylor Hawkins' 2022 death, the 17-year-old sang with the group during their performance of a new song, "Show Me How."
"There's one more person in the Foo Fighters that's going to coming out to sing a song with us right now," Dave told the crowd. "This is a song we've only done a couple of times but we couldn't waste this opportunity of being with you lovely people for me being able to sing the song with my favorite singer in the world. Would you please welcome my daughter, Miss Violet Grohl, is going to come out and sing a song right now! Say hi, Violet!"
As the crowd cheered, the father of three continued, "This is a song that we wrote for my mother, Violet's grandmother. This is off the new record, it's called 'Show Me How.'"
Violet, who has performed with Foo Fighters before, harmonized with her dad during their performance. "That's my girl!" Dave yelled as the band finished the song, later joking, "I love it when you're on stage with your daughter and you hit a bad note, she looks as you and she goes like, 'Ahahaha!'"
Violet's vocals are also featured on the official recording of the song on Foo Fighters' album But Here We Are, their first record since Taylor's death at age 50. The group recently announced Josh Freese as his successor.
Since Taylor's death, Foo Fighters have often honored him onstage, including during their recent tour, which began in May, and at two special tribute concerts for him last year that also featured Violet as a guest singer as well as the late musician's own child, son Shane Hawkins, 17, on drums.
During their show at the Glastonbury festival, Foo Fighters also gave a shout-out to Taylor, dedicating their closing song "Everlong" to him. The track, a 1997 hit for the band, was the last one the drummer performed onstage before his death.
"I'd like to dedicate this song to Mr. Taylor Hawkins," Dave told the crowd. "So let's sing this one loud as s--t for Mr. Taylor."