Dave Grohl's Daughter Violet Joins Dad Onstage at Foo Fighters' Show at Glastonbury Festival

During Foo Fighters' set at the Glastonbury Festival in the United Kingdom June 23, the band was joined by a special guest: frontman Dave Grohl's eldest daughter Violet Grohl. During the show, one of several on the band's first tour since drummer Taylor Hawkins' 2022 death, the 17-year-old sang with the group during their performance of a new song, "Show Me How."

"There's one more person in the Foo Fighters that's going to coming out to sing a song with us right now," Dave told the crowd. "This is a song we've only done a couple of times but we couldn't waste this opportunity of being with you lovely people for me being able to sing the song with my favorite singer in the world. Would you please welcome my daughter, Miss Violet Grohl, is going to come out and sing a song right now! Say hi, Violet!"

As the crowd cheered, the father of three continued, "This is a song that we wrote for my mother, Violet's grandmother. This is off the new record, it's called 'Show Me How.'"