Adele Pauses Concert to Survey Audience on Titanic Sub After Tragedy at Sea

Watch : Eerie Connection Between Titanic Sub & Titanic Disaster Revealed

Like millions of other people, Adele was also captivated by the Titan submersible tragedy this week—so much that she stopped her concert momentarily to talk about it.

On June 22, U.S. authorities confirmed that OceanGate Expeditions' Titan tourist underwater craft, carrying five people, was destroyed in a "catastrophic implosion" during its voyage to reach the famous wreckage of the Titanic ship. On June 23, Adele spoke about the disaster onstage at her residency show at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, asking her audience of more than 4,000 people, "How crazy was that submersible story?"

As seen in a TikTok video shared by a fan, she answered her own question. "Absolutely crazy," she said. "It's so tragic."

The U.S. Coast Guard's confirmation of the destruction of the submersible followed a five-day search that was covered extensively by news outlets around the world and which dominated social media discourse and stirred much debate.