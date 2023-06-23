Inside Titanic Sub Tragedy Victims Shahzada and Suleman Dawood's Father-Son Bond

Watch : Missing Titanic Sub: 5 Passengers Presumed Dead

The family of Suleman Dawood and his dad Shahzada Dawood, two of the five victims of the Titan submersible tragedy, are sharing insight into the father-son duo's close relationship.

Their loved ones paid tribute to the 48-year-old businessman and his 19-year-old son, a business student at Strathclyde University in Glasgow, Scotland in a June 23 obituary. The tribute was published on Glasgow Live a day after the U.S. Coast Guard announced that their five-day search operation had turned up debris consistent with "a catastrophic implosion" of the Titan submersible.

Pieces of the craft's pressure chamber, including the nose cone and the front-end bell of the pressure hull, were found more than two miles beneath the surface of the ocean off the coast of Newfoundland, and about 1,600 feet away from the bow of the famous Titanic shipwreck—the explorers' destination.

The Dawood family's obituary read, "With profound sorrow, we mourn the tragic loss of Shahzada and his beloved son, Suleman, who had embarked on a journey to visit the remnants of the legendary Titanic in the depths of the Atlantic Ocean."