Kourtney Kardashian Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Travis Barker

Watch : See Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy Reveal at Blink-182 Concert!

We're feeling this baby news!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, according to multiple outlets.

The Blink-182 rocker previously confirmed they planned to name their son Rocky Thirteen while discussing Kourtney's due date. "It's either Halloween," he said on the One Life One Chance podcast, "or like the first week of November."

Travis said the name reminds him of Rocky George, the guitar player for the band Suicidal Tendencies, as well as the 1976 movie Rocky.

The newborn joins the couple's blended family, which includes Kourtney's three children from her relationship with Scott Disick: Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 8. Meanwhile, Travis co-parents Landon Barker, 20, and Alabama Barker, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and is also a stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 24.

Prior to the little one's arrival, Kourtney and Travis—who tied the knot in May 2022—had been vocal about their desires to add to their already large family. In fact, their journey to baby was documented on The Kardashians, with the Poosh founder giving a candid look into the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process.