Kourtney Kardashian Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker—who've been open about expanding their blended family—welcomed their first baby together.

Watch: See Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy Reveal at Blink-182 Concert!

We're feeling this baby news!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, according to multiple outlets.  

The Blink-182 rocker previously confirmed they planned to name their son Rocky Thirteen while discussing Kourtney's due date. "It's either Halloween," he said on the One Life One Chance podcast, "or like the first week of November."

Travis said the name reminds him of Rocky George, the guitar player for the band Suicidal Tendencies, as well as the 1976 movie Rocky.

The newborn joins the couple's blended family, which includes Kourtney's three children from her relationship with Scott DisickMason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 8. Meanwhile, Travis co-parents Landon Barker, 20, and Alabama Barker, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and is also a stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 24. 

Prior to the little one's arrival, Kourtney and Travis—who tied the knot in May 2022—had been vocal about their desires to add to their already large family. In fact, their journey to baby was documented on The Kardashians, with the Poosh founder giving a candid look into the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process.

photos
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Photos

"It hasn't been the most amazing experience," she said on an April 2022 episode, adding that the medication she was on at the time had the "complete opposite reaction" of what she wanted. "I just feel a little bit off. I'm super moody and hormonal."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ultimately, Kourtney took a pause on IVF when it began taking a toll on her body. "We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us," she explained during a May 2023 episode. "If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen."

Well, fate did not fall short and Kourtney announced her pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert on June 16, holding up a sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant," which also served as a nod to the band's "All the Small Things" music video.

A week later, the couple shared that they were expecting a baby boy at a concert-themed sex reveal party. As seen in an Instagram video posted on June 24, Kourtney sat on the the rocker's lap behind a drum kit, before blue confetti and steamers burst out of a cannon.

By the following month, they were already brainstorming names.

"I like Rocky Thirteen," the 47-year-old explained during an interview with Alabama. "That's this name that's been going through my head lately." As for why? "Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies," he continued. "And 13 is just the greatest number of all time."

John Shearer/Getty Images

The road hasn't been without its bumps, however.

In September, the family experienced a medical emergency when Kourtney was hospitalized and underwent an urgent fetal surgery. Travis, who was on tour in Europe at the time, flew back to California. 

"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life," Kourtney, who was later put on bed rest ahead of giving birth, shared on Sept. 6 after the procedure. "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock."

She continued, "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear." 

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ

Indeed, she said the experience opened her eyes "to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn't know about."

"It was terrifying," she told Vogue in October. "After, I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you're pregnant, I had no idea. I've always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it's one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby's life." 

But she insisted that moment would not ruin the rest of her journey. "I've finally been able to let go of the fear and worry that everybody else put in us because of this pregnancy," she continued. "I'm ready to go in, have the baby, and have the experience we're meant to have." 

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Says THIS Saved Her Baby's Life

And that meant remaining focused on the baby.

"I've actually never had a birth plan in the past," she told Vogue. "I was so chill when my water broke with Mason, I shaved my legs and put on makeup. This time, I still don't have a birth plan except for talking to the baby all the time and telling him 'Everything is going to be amazing.'"

For more of Kravis' pregnancy journey, keep reading...

Instagram
January 2020: Kourtney Wants Another Baby

Months before she began dating Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian shared that she wanted to be pregnant again. When a follower asked if she was expecting, she responded, "No I wish." A few months later, she asked another fan on social media to "put the blessing out there."

Instagram
February 2021: Instagram Official

The pair made their romance public soon after Valentine's Day.

Instagram
October 2021: Kourtney and Travis Are Engaged & Open to Parenthood

Soon after getting engaged in October, they expressed interest in having a baby together and were hoping to be expecting by 2022, a source told E! News.

"They would love nothing more than to have a baby together," the source shared at the time. "Kourtney has always wanted another baby and never felt like she was done. Now that she's with Travis, she wants it even more." 

Instagram
November 2021: Brainstorming Baby Names

Travis had baby on the brain after they celebrated Halloween together—with Kourt dressing as Patricia Arquette's character, Alabama Whitman, from True Romance. He commented on a photo of her, "Our sons name would be Elvis."

Instagram
March 2022: They Confirm They're Exploring IVF

The Poosh founder confirmed she and Travis were truly trying to get pregnant in a March 2022 teaser for The Kardashians' first season. "Travis and I want to have a baby," she said, as cameras captured them consulting medical professionals to start the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
April 2022: Kourtney Reveals How Many More Kids She Wants

Kourtney told Access Hollywood just how many little rockers she wants with Travis, gushing, "I would love two, in a dream world."

Instagram
April 2022: Kim Kardashian Gives an Update

Kim Kardashian reflected on Kravis' hope to grow their family, telling Ellen DeGeneres, "I think when you find love that you can't live without and there's still a chance—she's in her early 40s—I think they definitely want to see what life would be like with a baby."

 

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
April 2022: Kourtney Gets Emotional Over IVF Process

In an April episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney said IVF has been "awful" for her. "It hasn't been the most amazing experience," she said. "The medication that they've been giving me, they put me into menopause."

She told mom Kris Jenner that online comments speculating about her pregnancy really affect her. "Every single person on social media is always like, 'Kourtney's pregnant,'" she said. "'Kourtney's gained so much weight.' And I'm like, it's so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they're actually going through."

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
May 2022: Wedding Bells Are Ringing

It's amore! Their families traveled from their home in Calabasas, Calif. to watch the couple get married in Italy.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
September 2022: They've Stopped IVF

The rocker duo shared that they were no longer going through the IVF process.

"We started an IVF journey, but I stopped," Kourtney told WSJ. Magazine at the time. "It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married."

Instagram
September 2022: She Shares Why She Loves Their Blended Family

Kourtney explained why parenting with the Blink-182 drummer just works so well, as she shares Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick with ex Scott Disick, while Travis shares Landon and Alabama Barker with ex Shanna Moakler and is also stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya.

"We have known each other and I have had my own relationship with his kids for, like, ten years," she told Today. "It does make it really easy. We all just know each other and each other's intentions."

She added, "I came from a blended family... We have experience."

Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images
September 2022: Kourtney Claps Back on Pregnancy Comment

When one fan commented, "Wait a minute, did I miss that she's pregnant?" on Kourtney's lingerie photo, the reality star replied, "Nope, but you're missing a woman's body."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
October 2022: Kourtney Kardashian Says IVF "Took a Toll"

Kourtney got candid on the negative effects of the fertility process, saying on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, "It really took a toll on my health and mentally...The hormones. The medication. You have to get put to sleep every time. I know it's for so many people but it's just not for me."

As for why they tried it to begin with? "I felt like we kind of got pushed into doing IVF," she confessed. "If you look online, it says if you're over 40 go right away to an IVF doctor. So I felt a little bit pushed." 

Kourtney's new philosophy is that the "timing" will work out on its own: "I feel like if it's truly meant to be it will happen."

Instagram
March 2023: Kourtney Shares More on the After Effects

When a social media user asked if she was expecting, Kourtney responded that her appearance has changed due to "the after affects of IVF [sic]." She clapped back by saying, "I only acknowledge this comment because I do think it's important to know how IVF affects women's bodies and it's not spoken about much. Also are we still asking women if they're pregnant?"

Instagram
May 2023: She Says None of Her Eggs Made It to Embryos

On a May episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney shared that the spouses were "officially done" with IVF, noting that her eggs "didn't survive the thaw" and that none of them "made it" to an embryo. "People do it thinking that it's like a safety net and it's not."

"We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us," she said in a confessional. "If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen. Being happy is most important, and being a good parent to my kids."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA
May 2023: Trying to Conceive on Their Own

They were still determined to grow their family and were trying on their own, she revealed in a May 2023 Hulu episode.

In fact, she told Khloe Kardashian that they were tracking her cycle. "I know that I'm already late for you, but I am ovulating," she shared. "If you give us five minutes to go do something really fast...we'll be back."

Fifteen minutes later, she was back and saying it was a "record."

 

Gabrielle Chung/E! News
June 2023: Pregnancy Reveal

The couple shared that they're expecting! Kourtney pulled off a romantic stunt at a Blink-182 concert in June 2023, holding up a sign saying, "Travis I'm Pregnant" like in their 1999 music video "All The Small Things."

Instagram

September 2023: Health Scare

The pregnant star shared she underwent urgent fetal surgery to save their son. "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life," Kourtney wrote on Instagram Sept. 6. "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock."

Kourtney Kardashian/ Instagram

October 2023: Name Reveal

Travis confirmed their son will be named Rocky Thirteen.

Instagram

November 2023: News Broke That Kourtney Gave Birth

Multiple outlets reported Nov. 4 that Kourtney had given birth.

