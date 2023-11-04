Kourtney Kardashian Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Travis Barker

We're feeling this baby news!
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, according to multiple outlets.
The Blink-182 rocker previously confirmed they planned to name their son Rocky Thirteen while discussing Kourtney's due date. "It's either Halloween," he said on the One Life One Chance podcast, "or like the first week of November."
Travis said the name reminds him of Rocky George, the guitar player for the band Suicidal Tendencies, as well as the 1976 movie Rocky.
The newborn joins the couple's blended family, which includes Kourtney's three children from her relationship with Scott Disick: Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 8. Meanwhile, Travis co-parents Landon Barker, 20, and Alabama Barker, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and is also a stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 24.
Prior to the little one's arrival, Kourtney and Travis—who tied the knot in May 2022—had been vocal about their desires to add to their already large family. In fact, their journey to baby was documented on The Kardashians, with the Poosh founder giving a candid look into the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process.
"It hasn't been the most amazing experience," she said on an April 2022 episode, adding that the medication she was on at the time had the "complete opposite reaction" of what she wanted. "I just feel a little bit off. I'm super moody and hormonal."
Ultimately, Kourtney took a pause on IVF when it began taking a toll on her body. "We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us," she explained during a May 2023 episode. "If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen."
Well, fate did not fall short and Kourtney announced her pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert on June 16, holding up a sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant," which also served as a nod to the band's "All the Small Things" music video.
A week later, the couple shared that they were expecting a baby boy at a concert-themed sex reveal party. As seen in an Instagram video posted on June 24, Kourtney sat on the the rocker's lap behind a drum kit, before blue confetti and steamers burst out of a cannon.
By the following month, they were already brainstorming names.
"I like Rocky Thirteen," the 47-year-old explained during an interview with Alabama. "That's this name that's been going through my head lately." As for why? "Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies," he continued. "And 13 is just the greatest number of all time."
The road hasn't been without its bumps, however.
In September, the family experienced a medical emergency when Kourtney was hospitalized and underwent an urgent fetal surgery. Travis, who was on tour in Europe at the time, flew back to California.
"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life," Kourtney, who was later put on bed rest ahead of giving birth, shared on Sept. 6 after the procedure. "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock."
She continued, "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear."
Indeed, she said the experience opened her eyes "to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn't know about."
"It was terrifying," she told Vogue in October. "After, I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you're pregnant, I had no idea. I've always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it's one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby's life."
But she insisted that moment would not ruin the rest of her journey. "I've finally been able to let go of the fear and worry that everybody else put in us because of this pregnancy," she continued. "I'm ready to go in, have the baby, and have the experience we're meant to have."
And that meant remaining focused on the baby.
"I've actually never had a birth plan in the past," she told Vogue. "I was so chill when my water broke with Mason, I shaved my legs and put on makeup. This time, I still don't have a birth plan except for talking to the baby all the time and telling him 'Everything is going to be amazing.'"
For more of Kravis' pregnancy journey, keep reading...