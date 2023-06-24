See Chris Pratt and Son Jack’s Fintastic Bonding Moment on Fishing Expedition

Chris Pratt is reeling in some lifelong memories.
The Jurassic World star gave a rare look at a sweet father-son moment with 10-year-old Jack, who he shares with ex Anna Faris, during a recent fishing trip.
In a June 16 Instagram post, Pratt snapped a selfie in a red plaid shirt, a ball cap and sunglasses while holding up his catch of the day. In another pic, Jack—clad in a camo jacket and sweat pants—showed off the fish he reeled in.
Pratt, 44, captioned the outing with a Bible verse, Psalm 23: "The Lord is my shephard. [sic] I shall not want. He makes me lie down in green pastures. He leads me to Stillwater."
The actor continued, "Imagine being led to a still body of water and seeing your reflection, the face of one in want of nothing."
Since the outing, Pratt—who also shares daughters Lyla, 2, and Eloise, 13 months, with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger—has celebrated both Father's Day June 18 and his birthday June 21.
"Happy birthday to my love angel face," Schwarzenegger gushed on Instagram earlier this week. "So fitting the sun is shining in LA today (for the first time in months) because you're a burst of sunshine in all of our lives and we love you like crazy! This will be your best year yet!"
She added, "I love you and love celebrating you!"
And she wasn't the only one, as the Guardians of the Galaxy actor also received love from mother-in-law Maria Shriver, who commented, "You are a burst of sunshine indeed !!a solid calm loving presence as well... we love you you are such a good man you are going to have a fantastic year of life xo."
His next year will no doubt include plenty more out-of-this-world moments with his family.