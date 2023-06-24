See Chris Pratt and Son Jack’s Fintastic Bonding Moment on Fishing Expedition

Fans are floating after Chris Pratt recently embarked on a fishing trip with his 10-year-old son Jack—whose mom is Anna Faris—that seemed to go swimmingly.

Chris Pratt is reeling in some lifelong memories.

The Jurassic World star gave a rare look at a sweet father-son moment with 10-year-old Jack, who he shares with ex Anna Faris, during a recent fishing trip.

In a June 16 Instagram post, Pratt snapped a selfie in a red plaid shirt, a ball cap and sunglasses while holding up his catch of the day. In another pic, Jack—clad in a camo jacket and sweat pants—showed off the fish he reeled in. 

Pratt, 44, captioned the outing with a Bible verse, Psalm 23: "The Lord is my shephard. [sic] I shall not want. He makes me lie down in green pastures. He leads me to Stillwater."

The actor continued, "Imagine being led to a still body of water and seeing your reflection, the face of one in want of nothing."

Since the outing, Pratt—who also shares daughters Lyla, 2, and Eloise, 13 months, with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger—has celebrated both Father's Day June 18 and his birthday June 21. 

"Happy birthday to my love angel face," Schwarzenegger gushed on Instagram earlier this week. "So fitting the sun is shining in LA today (for the first time in months) because you're a burst of sunshine in all of our lives and we love you like crazy! This will be your best year yet!"

She added, "I love you and love celebrating you!"

Instagram

And she wasn't the only one, as the Guardians of the Galaxy actor also received love from mother-in-law Maria Shriver, who commented, "You are a burst of sunshine indeed !!a solid calm loving presence as well... we love you you are such a good man you are going to have a fantastic year of life xo."

His next year will no doubt include plenty more out-of-this-world moments with his family. For a look inside his home life, keep scrolling.

Instagram / Katherine Schwarzenegger
Chris & Eloise

Katherine posted this pic of her husband with their youngest daughter on Father's Day 2022.

Instagram / Katherine Schwarzenegger
Fun at the Beach

Katherine posted this pic of her husband with their eldest daughter on Father's Day 2022.

Instagram / Katherine Schwarzenegger
Welcome, Eloise

Chris and Katherine welcome their second child, daughter Eloise, on May 21, 22. Three weeks later, Katherine posts the first photos of their little girl.

Instagram / Katherine Schwarzenegger
Baby Feet

Katherine shows off her daughter's outfit.

Instagram / Katherine Schwarzenegger
Girl Dad

Katherine shares this photo of her husband in June 2021.

Instagram / Katherine Schwarzenegger
Mother-Daughter Date

Katherine and Lyla meet a friend.

Instagram / Katherine Schwarzenegger
Happy Couple

Katherine shares this photo on May 2021.

Instagram
Cooking in Quarantine

The Marvel star adorably crashes the author's baking video.

BACKGRID
Here Comes the Bride

Katherine is spotted arriving to her star-studded bridal shower, which a source describes as "beautiful and elegant." Oprah Winfrey is among attendees. 

Katherine and Chris wed in June 2019 in California.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Red Carpet Debut

The two make their red carpet debut as a couple at the Avengers: Endgame premiere in Los Angeles in April 2019.

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Wedding Bells

On the topic of wedding planning, an insider tells E! News in March that the celebs are "taking their time," but look forward to including Pratt's son Jack in the ceremony possibly as a "little groomsman."

Instagram
She Said Yes!

Congratulations are in order, because Chris has officially popped the question. The duo announce their engagement in January 2019, with the future groom writing on Instagram, "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"

Instagram
Instagram Official

"Happy Birthday Chief!" Chris captioned a series of never-before-seen snapshots of the couple. "Your smile lights up the room. I've cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care."

MEGA
Shopping Together

The two are seen out and about in L.A. after attending a Boy Scout Troop meeting in November 2018.

SPOT / BACKGRID
All Smiles

Nothing to hide here! The lovebirds sport casual looks on a dinner date at R+D Kitchen in Santa Monica, CA in late August 2018.

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
Baby News

In April 2020, E! News learns that the couple is expecting their first child together. Four months later, Katherine's brother Patrick Schwarzenegger confirms she has welcomed a baby. They welcome baby Lyla Maria in August 2020.

Instagram / Katherine Schwarzenegger
A Day Out With Lyla

Katherine is all smiles as she takes Lyla on a walk.

Instagram
So Happy

Chris and Katherine are all smiles during their outing with Pratt's brother Cully Pratt and friends.

Instagram
Getting Close With the Pratts

Judging by photos shared online of the these September 2018 festivities, Chris' family and friends welcomed Katherine with open arms as they all posed together for group photos.

 

SplashNews.com
Meeting the Family

Chris and Katherine take things to the next level by spending time with the Schwarzenegger family. As it turns out, the one and only Maria Shriver played matchmaker for the couple! 

FeatureflashSHM/REX/Shutterstock; Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock
Summer Loving

In June 2018, an insider tells E! News that the Jurassic World star is "smitten" with his new girlfriend, adding that he's "super happy" about the start of their blossoming relationship. 

