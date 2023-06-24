See Chris Pratt and Son Jack’s Fintastic Bonding Moment on Fishing Expedition

Watch : Chris Pratt Sparks Debate With Mother's Day Post

Chris Pratt is reeling in some lifelong memories.

The Jurassic World star gave a rare look at a sweet father-son moment with 10-year-old Jack, who he shares with ex Anna Faris, during a recent fishing trip.

In a June 16 Instagram post, Pratt snapped a selfie in a red plaid shirt, a ball cap and sunglasses while holding up his catch of the day. In another pic, Jack—clad in a camo jacket and sweat pants—showed off the fish he reeled in.

Pratt, 44, captioned the outing with a Bible verse, Psalm 23: "The Lord is my shephard. [sic] I shall not want. He makes me lie down in green pastures. He leads me to Stillwater."

The actor continued, "Imagine being led to a still body of water and seeing your reflection, the face of one in want of nothing."

Since the outing, Pratt—who also shares daughters Lyla, 2, and Eloise, 13 months, with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger—has celebrated both Father's Day June 18 and his birthday June 21.