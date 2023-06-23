Bebe Rexha Is Gonna Show You How to Clap Back at Body-Shamers

Watch : Bebe Rexha Gives Update After Concert Face Injury

When it comes to calling out the online haters, Bebe Rexha is a bad bitch.

Case in point? The "I'm Good" singer didn't hold back when recently she responded to criticism over her appearance.

"I know I got fat," she tweeted June 23. "I'm just so sick of people talking about it. NEXT!!!!!!"

In a separate post, the 33-year-old reminded her fans that it's normal for bodies to change because it can happen for a number of reasons.

"Human beings go through weight fluctuations," she continued, "it's life and you don't know what people are going through. Meds, disease, etc..."

Bebe's followers couldn't have agreed with her more, with one Twitter user replying, "It takes a really bored/sad individual to comment about someone's changes in appearance negatively. You look just as stunning as you did a decade ago."

Another person added, "We need to reach a point where you don't have to explain yourself, this is literally the bare minimum."