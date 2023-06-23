Bebe Rexha Is Gonna Show You How to Clap Back at Body-Shamers

When it comes to calling out the online haters, Bebe Rexha is a bad bitch.
Case in point? The "I'm Good" singer didn't hold back when recently she responded to criticism over her appearance.
"I know I got fat," she tweeted June 23. "I'm just so sick of people talking about it. NEXT!!!!!!"
In a separate post, the 33-year-old reminded her fans that it's normal for bodies to change because it can happen for a number of reasons.
"Human beings go through weight fluctuations," she continued, "it's life and you don't know what people are going through. Meds, disease, etc..."
Bebe's followers couldn't have agreed with her more, with one Twitter user replying, "It takes a really bored/sad individual to comment about someone's changes in appearance negatively. You look just as stunning as you did a decade ago."
Another person added, "We need to reach a point where you don't have to explain yourself, this is literally the bare minimum."
The "Bad Bitch" singer thanked her followers for their positive messages, sharing, "I want to shout out all the people who have been supporting me and showing me love."
This isn't the first time in recent months Bebe has had to address comments about her body.
Just two months ago, Bebe discussed what it felt like for her weight to be a topic of conversation after she posted a TikTok screenshot on Twitter, in which the trending search bar read, "bebe rexha weight."
"Seeing that search bar is so upsetting," she wrote in her April 16 tweet. "I'm not mad cause it's true. I did gain weight. But it just sucks. Thank you to all the people who love me no matter what."
And for Bebe, she can sometimes be her own worst critic as well. In 2021, she opened up about how her ever-evolving body has impacted her confidence.
"I haven't been posting as much because I don't feel good in my skin," she said in a 2021 TikTok, "and when I don't feel good, I don't want to post and that's really honestly the reason I haven't been posting in the last year or so as much as I used to. I think all the body positivity that stems from me is probably a place of hurt and confusion. I don't know how to help myself anymore or how to love myself."
Bebe isn't the first celebrity to call out body shamers. Keep reading to see all of the fierce clap backs below.