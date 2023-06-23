Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Full Speed Ahead With Girlfriend Heather Milligan During Biking Date

Watch : Arnold Schwarzenegger's Cheating Scandal "Crushed" Maria Shriver

No true lies here: Arnold Schwarzenegger's romance with girlfriend Heather Milligan is going strong.

The action star was spotted riding bikes with his longtime love after working out at Gold's Gym in Venice, Calif., on June 21.

For the sunny outing, Arnold donned a gray USA tee, black shorts and matching sneakers. Channeling his Terminator character, the 75-year-old completed his look with sunglasses as he zoomed down the street in a motorized bicycle.

Heather, 48, also kept things sporty for the occasion, rocking neutral leggings and a white long-sleeve shirt over her blue workout top.

Though the couple first started dating in late 2012, their romance wasn't made public until the following year, when they were seen out on various dates in Los Angeles. Since then, Arnold and Heather have continued to keep a low-profile, offering only glimpses of their relationship from time to time.

"I have a wonderful girlfriend, Heather Milligan, who is very successful," he raved in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last month. "I'm really proud of her, and I love her."