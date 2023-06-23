Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran Reveals Which TV Investment Made Her $468 Million

Watch : "Shark Tank" Greatest of All Time Special

Next in the tank is Barbara Corcoran's most valuable investment.

As one of Shark Tank's original investors, Barbara recently revealed which of the investments she's made over her 14 years on the show has earned her the most money—and the answer might surprise you.

"That would be The Comfy," the 74-year-old shared on The Daniel Mac Show podcast. "I took the deal myself. I got a third of the business for I think $50,000."

So how much have the oversized, wearable blankets yielded for her since she made the deal during season 9 in 2017? As she revealed, "They made me $468 million dollars in three years." And to quote Barbara's own summation of the situation, it's safe to say that is indeed "a good investment."

And please don't compare the product to the Snuggie. "Don't you dare say Snuggies," she said. "No, it's not, it's The Comfy."

So grab yours and bundle up to re-watch season 14 of Shark Tank, which finished last month and promises "deals so huge, we're going to need a bigger tank."