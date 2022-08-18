Gwyneth Paltrow Is Diving Into The Shark Tank With Guest Role

Watch : "Shark Tank" Greatest of All Time Special

There's a new shark to look out for.

ABC announced Aug. 17 that season 14 of Shark Tank will welcome Gwyneth Paltrow as a guest shark. ​ Shakespeare in Love star will join returning sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O'Leary on the long-running series.

Also joining as a guest shark is CEO and co-founder of Doordash Tony Xu as well as the CEO of Khloe Kardashian's Good American brand, Emma Grede, who makes history as the first Black woman investor on the show.

This new gig makes perfect sense for Paltrow​, who knows a thing or two about entrepreneurship, as she's the CEO and founder of lifestyle brand Goop. She started the company in her kitchen and turned it into a thriving lifestyle brand covering everything from style, travel, food,​ and beauty to physical, mental and spiritual wellness.