We Bet You Didn’t Know These Stars Were Related

They are family. No, really, they are.
There's no need for Kevin Bacon because there are zero degrees of separation when it comes to some surprising pairs in Hollywood. Like Antonio Banderas and Dakota Johnson, who win our award for sweetest stepfather and stepdaughter as the twosome have remained super close even after Banderas split from Johnson's mother Melanie Griffith in 2015 after a 20-year relationship.
And they are far from the first familial reveal to make people say, "Wait, whaaaaaa?" Take for instance when Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen's fans were shocked to learn WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen is their younger sibling. And were you aware that Kate Middleton is actually part of the same family tree as two of Hollywood's most famous sisters? And we bet you had no idea that Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi served as the flower girl at her uncle Nas' wedding.
Today, we're looking back at all of the celebrities you may have forgotten have shared ancestry.com data or have spent the holidays together:
Let's revisit some celebrity fam connections, shall we?