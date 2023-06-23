Kate Middleton Drops Jaws in Fiery Red Look Alongside Prince William at Royal Ascot

Kate Middleton had a royally fabulous outing.
The Princess of Wales stepped out in eye-catching style for the 2023 Royal Ascot races on June 23.
While attending her first day of the sporting event in Berkshire with Prince William, Kate stole the show in a vivid red tea-length dress. The Alexander McQueen design featured a draped V-neckline, puffed long sleeves and a belted waistline. She accessorized with gold drop earrings, a floral hat by Philip Treacy in a bright shade of crimson, a coordinating clutch and heels.
As for Prince William? He looked as dapper as ever, wearing a traditional black suit that he paired with a sky-blue vest and multicolored tie. He completed his outfit with a matching top hat.
The couple's statement-making attire wasn't the only notable aspect of their appearance. Kate sneaked in a rare PDA moment with her husband, tapping his royal hiney before preparing to present The Commonwealth Cup. During Kate's intimate display of affection, the future king of Britain flashed a wide smile.
This isn't the first time Kate has made bold moves at the Royal Ascot races. In June 2022, she wowed in a white and brown polka dot long-sleeve dress and matching hat that resembled a similar look Princess Diana wore to a 1986 Epsom Derby.
And it's clear Kate is having a fashion renaissance considering she's pushing the boundaries more than ever before.
In a surprising move during Easter services on April 9, Kate turned heads with her red hot manicure—a shade she hadn't publicly worn since marrying Prince William in 2011. Her fiery nails came off the heels of another eye-catching look, as she ruled the red carpet at the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards in February.
For the star-studded event, Kate slipped into a striking white one-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown that she paired with black opera-length gloves.
Of course, we're only scratching the surface here. Keep reading to relive the royal's brightest and boldest fashion moments below.