Kate Middleton Drops Jaws in Fiery Red Look Alongside Prince William at Royal Ascot

Kate Middleton had a royally fabulous outing.

The Princess of Wales stepped out in eye-catching style for the 2023 Royal Ascot races on June 23.

While attending her first day of the sporting event in Berkshire with Prince William, Kate stole the show in a vivid red tea-length dress. The Alexander McQueen design featured a draped V-neckline, puffed long sleeves and a belted waistline. She accessorized with gold drop earrings, a floral hat by Philip Treacy in a bright shade of crimson, a coordinating clutch and heels.

As for Prince William? He looked as dapper as ever, wearing a traditional black suit that he paired with a sky-blue vest and multicolored tie. He completed his outfit with a matching top hat.

The couple's statement-making attire wasn't the only notable aspect of their appearance. Kate sneaked in a rare PDA moment with her husband, tapping his royal hiney before preparing to present The Commonwealth Cup. During Kate's intimate display of affection, the future king of Britain flashed a wide smile.