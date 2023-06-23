Get a Rise Out of Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' Visit to the Great British Bake Off Set

Watch : Find Out Why Matt Lucas Is Leaving The Great British Baking Show

This meetup deserves a Hollywood handshake.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds recently visited the set of the Great British Bake Off, where they spent time with longtime hosts Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith—and let us say, the pictures certainly take the cake.

"Sorry Prue, Blake has taken your seat…" Paul captioned a June 23 photo with the Gossip Girl actress at the judging table. "Welcome to cake corner Blake."

The celebrity chef also got a rise out of hanging with Ryan, too. Posing outside the infamous white tent with Prue and the actor, he wrote, "Prue and I catching up with @vancityreynolds … #legend."

The trip had Ryan walking away feeling like a star baker. As he captioned a similar picture to Paul's, "A full and unconditional hug of pure serotonin."

And there's more of that serotonin to come when the show returns. This season, however, it'll be stirring up its hosting lineup, since Matt Lucas stepped down in December 2022 after three seasons.