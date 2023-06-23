Get a Rise Out of Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' Visit to the Great British Bake Off Set

This meetup deserves a Hollywood handshake.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds recently visited the set of the Great British Bake Off, where they spent time with longtime hosts Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith—and let us say, the pictures certainly take the cake.
"Sorry Prue, Blake has taken your seat…" Paul captioned a June 23 photo with the Gossip Girl actress at the judging table. "Welcome to cake corner Blake."
The celebrity chef also got a rise out of hanging with Ryan, too. Posing outside the infamous white tent with Prue and the actor, he wrote, "Prue and I catching up with @vancityreynolds … #legend."
The trip had Ryan walking away feeling like a star baker. As he captioned a similar picture to Paul's, "A full and unconditional hug of pure serotonin."
And there's more of that serotonin to come when the show returns. This season, however, it'll be stirring up its hosting lineup, since Matt Lucas stepped down in December 2022 after three seasons.
"It's been a delicious experience and I can't imagine a more fun way of spending my summers, but it's become clear to me that I can't present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects," he wrote on Twitter of his departure. "So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else."
Putting on an apron in his place? This Morning host Alison Hammond, who will be joining veteran host Noel Fielding in the tent.
"Finally I can talk about it," she joked in the March 17 announcement from Channel 4, where the show airs in the U.K. "I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining The Great British Bake Off and can't wait to meet this year's bakers. It's a huge honor to be back in the tent and I can't wait to get started."
But this won't be the 48-year-old's first time in the tent. Alison has previously competed for Star Baker twice in the show's annual charity specials; The Great Sport Relief Bake Off in 2016 and The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off in 2020.
"It's official," Alison wrote on Twitter. "It's happening The Great British Bake Off! Let's have it—the cake that is. So excited."