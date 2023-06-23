Former Sub Passenger Says Waiver Mentions Death 3 Times on First Page

Watch : Missing Titanic Sub: 5 Passengers Presumed Dead

New details on what it's really like being on an OceanGate expedition continue to emerge following news that the missing submersible likely imploded on the way to the Titanic wreckage.

Former Simpsons showrunner Mike Reiss has gone on four OceanGate trips, including one to the Titanic, which involved signing a lengthy waiver beforehand.

"It is always in the back of your head that this is dangerous, and any small problem will turn into a major catastrophe," he told ABC News on June 21. "There's a long release. You sign a waiver that mentions death three times on the first page. It's just that they've thought of everything. They want to make sure you know exactly what you're getting into."

And on all four dives he took in an OceanGate submersible, each lasting 10-hours, the sub lost contact with the main ship. "Every time they lost communication," he explained, "that seems to be just something baked into the system."