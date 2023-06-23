Kourtney Kardashian Seeks Pregnancy Advice After Announcing Baby With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian is looking to keep up with the latest pregnancy tips.
So, the Kardashians star—who is expecting a baby with husband Travis Barker—recently asked fans for their "favorite clean body care" recommendations and received an outpouring of suggestions.
"Some of your answers!" Kourtney wrote on Instagram Stories June 22 after reading their advice. "It's been a minute since I've done this, I love hearing your answers."
And the Lemme founder made sure to tell her followers how much she appreciated their feedback.
"There's so many answers but thank you so much for sharing," she added, "I won't tell [you] my husband's response."
In addition to posting the question and fans' replies, Kourtney shared a new photo of her baby bump that appeared to show her sitting in front of Travis' drum set. The picture came just days after the Poosh creator debuted her bump in a series of snapshots on Instagram—noting she feels, "Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God's blessing and plan."
Kourtney, 44, announced at Blink-182's June 16 concert that she and Travis, 47, are expecting their first child together, holding up a sign that read "Travis I'm pregnant" as a nod to the band's "All the Small Things" music video.
The little one will join Kourtney's kids Mason Disick, 13; Penelope Disick, 10, and Reign Disick, 8—who she shares with her ex Scott Disick—as well as Travis' son Landon Barker, 19; daughter Alabama Barker, 17; and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, who he shares with ex Shanna Moakler.
To look back at the couple's road to baby, keep reading.