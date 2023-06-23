Kourtney Kardashian Seeks Pregnancy Advice After Announcing Baby With Travis Barker

Watch : See Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy Reveal at Blink-182 Concert!

Kourtney Kardashian is looking to keep up with the latest pregnancy tips.

So, the Kardashians star—who is expecting a baby with husband Travis Barker—recently asked fans for their "favorite clean body care" recommendations and received an outpouring of suggestions.

"Some of your answers!" Kourtney wrote on Instagram Stories June 22 after reading their advice. "It's been a minute since I've done this, I love hearing your answers."

And the Lemme founder made sure to tell her followers how much she appreciated their feedback.

"There's so many answers but thank you so much for sharing," she added, "I won't tell [you] my husband's response."

In addition to posting the question and fans' replies, Kourtney shared a new photo of her baby bump that appeared to show her sitting in front of Travis' drum set. The picture came just days after the Poosh creator debuted her bump in a series of snapshots on Instagram—noting she feels, "Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God's blessing and plan."