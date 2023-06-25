Rebel Wilson and Fiancée Ramona Agruma Will Need a Pitch Perfect Compromise on Wedding Plans

Before Rebel Wilson goes from Bridesmaids to bride, she'll need to a find a happy medium with fiancée Ramona Agruma on their wedding plans.
"Ramona and I have discussed a lot, but it turns out we have different ideas about what the wedding should be," Rebel exclusively told E! News at the Casamigos Cristalino launch of dating app Fluid. "So I don't know. I don't know who's gonna win. We'll do a very beautiful compromise."
The compromise might have to wait, though, as Rebel noted that wedding planning is going "very slow." Why? Well, the actress—who is mom to daughter Royce, 7 months—is booked and busy.
"I've got two movies to shoot this year," the Pitch Perfect star said, "and with a 7 month old…so we'll probably get into it more next year."
But nuptials or no nuptials, Rebel already feels like Ramona, with whom she got engaged in February, is the one for her.
"Ramona is so loving and thoughtful, and she's just such a good partner," Rebel gushed about the fashion designer. "It's weird. It's kind of like she came into my life at the exact right time, and then the surrogate getting pregnant and Ramona was really into that. So, it was kind of awesome. It just kind of came together at the right moment."
And Ramona's care also extends to furry friends as they settle into their home life together. "We have like squirrels and bunnies in our backyard because she she feeds them little snacks," Rebel said. "And so they come up. She's a little bit of a Snow White."
However, her journey to finding her own Disney princess wasn't always a fairy tale. In fact, her past dating experiences inspired her to launch dating app Fluid with BFF Carly Steel.
"I only dated men, but I didn't think in my mind like I was 100% straight," the actress explained. "But I didn't know how to categorize that. So that kind of scared me off, I guess exploring my sexuality and stuff. We wanted to make an app [where] you don't have to label yourself—very modern. It's kind of a new complex, nuanced way to look at sexuality."
Even though she met "really great people" on dating apps, Rebel hopes Fluid's "more modern way" of looking at romance will make dating more comfortable for others.
"I think, hopefully, that the app will help a lot of people," she added. "Because you can be anywhere on the sexuality spectrum and you don't have to announce yourself…At the end of the day, I think it's just about people finding love."
—Reporting by Amanda Champagne-Meadows