Rebel Wilson and Fiancée Ramona Agruma Will Need a Pitch Perfect Compromise on Wedding Plans

Watch : Rebel Wilson & Ramona Agruma Are ENGAGED

Before Rebel Wilson goes from Bridesmaids to bride, she'll need to a find a happy medium with fiancée Ramona Agruma on their wedding plans.

"Ramona and I have discussed a lot, but it turns out we have different ideas about what the wedding should be," Rebel exclusively told E! News at the Casamigos Cristalino launch of dating app Fluid. "So I don't know. I don't know who's gonna win. We'll do a very beautiful compromise."

The compromise might have to wait, though, as Rebel noted that wedding planning is going "very slow." Why? Well, the actress—who is mom to daughter Royce, 7 months—is booked and busy.

"I've got two movies to shoot this year," the Pitch Perfect star said, "and with a 7 month old…so we'll probably get into it more next year."

But nuptials or no nuptials, Rebel already feels like Ramona, with whom she got engaged in February, is the one for her.