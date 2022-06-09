Rebel Wilson Comes Out While Debuting Romance With Girlfriend Ramona Agruma

Watch : Netflix's Senior Year Premiere: Rebel Wilson & Justin Hartley Dish

So this is love!

In a June 9 Instagram post, Rebel Wilson confirmed that she is in a relationship with clothing brand founder Ramona Agruma. In addition to sharing the heartwarming news, the Senior Year star, 42, included a sweet snapshot of the pair cuddled up close and smiling.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince," Rebel captioned her post. "But maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess. #loveislove."

Shortly after friends like Arielle Kebbel and Montana Brown took to the comments to show their support for the happy couple. That includes Rebel's Senior Year co-star Tyler Barnhardt, who wrote, "Happy Pride ICON!"

Added Pitch Perfect co-star Kelley Jakle, "Adore you both so much."

Rebel's relationship reveal comes less than a month after the actress shared on the U Up? podcast that she was "happily in a relationship." While she didn't dig too deep into her romance, Rebel did explain how she and Ramona met.