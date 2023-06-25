These Secrets About Sleepless in Seattle Are Like... Magic

Watch : Christine Baranski Gushes Over Writer Nora Ephron

Considering the technological advances of the last 30 years, Sleepless in Seattle may as well have taken place in 1957.

That, incidentally, is when An Affair to Remember—the tear-jerker drama that informs Meg Ryan's super-rational course of action in the 1993 romantic comedy—came out.

And just as a decades-old tale about a terrible misunderstanding made right by fate because there's no way of finding out information otherwise was still meaningful for Ryan's Annie Reed, so does the Google-and-cell-phone-less Sleepless in Seattle remain a timeless gem in the 21st century.

Not least because of the writing and direction of Nora Ephron, an unabashed An Affair to Remember fan who also knew a thing or two about relationships and the complicated people who have them.